‘Fieldlines’: A music residency programme where folk jams with electronic

A lilting flute melody floats uneasily over see-sawing synths and a bass attack so heavy that it rattles the delicate, coloured-glass windows. Percussive dhol rhythms find themselves wrapped in velvety reverb, as if trapped by the handpainted clouds covering the walls and ceilings. Inspired by the monsoon, Badal Mahal is a fine-dining restaurant that sits atop a 17th century Rajasthani fort, where patrons can cosplay as old school Indian nobility. But for a few days last December, its cloud-motif ambience incubated a very different kind of sonic thunderstorm, as UK producer Vivek Sharda and a group of Rajasthani musicians perfected their apocalyptic, awe-inspiring fusion of desert folk and post-industrial electronics.

Sharda—who performs as V.I.V.E.K—came up in the 2000s London dubstep scene, and specialises in brooding dub and bass music. The musicians sitting across from him—including Bhanwari Devi, Krishna Kumar, Kambhra Khan, Kutle Khan, Alser Khan, Mahmud Khan and Yusuf Khan—are hand-picked torchbearers of centuries-old Rajasthani folk traditions. Their unlikely collaboration has been orchestrated by the curators of Magnetic Fields—the boutique electronica music festival that takes place at Alsisar Mahal—for Fieldlines, their “inter-traditional and inter-generational" music residency programme.

Fieldlines has been one of the festival’s major highlights since it started in 2019, consistently delivering one of the weekend’s most fascinating and innovative sets. In 2022, for example, the residency featured a collaboration between Chennai electronic music producer Vinayakâ and the Forgotten Songs Collective, which consists of eight members of the Biate tribe from Assam’s Dima Hasao, supposedly the last remaining musicians in their community. It was, I’m told, the first time that this music had been performed outside the Biate homeland. That’s exactly the sort of amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience that music festivals are uniquely positioned to facilitate. Sadly, it’s an opportunity that few Indian festivals take advantage of.

So when I was invited to sit in on the studio sessions for the 2024 edition of Fieldlines and see how it all comes together, I jumped at the opportunity. In early December, a few days before the festival proper, I make my way to Badal Mahal. By the time I arrive, the musicians have been working together for five days and have a bunch of songs already prepared.

I watch them run through a rehearsal, the folk musicians sitting on the floor facing Sharda’s desk—dominated by a massive sound mixer—behind which he stands like a moody orchestra conductor. Sometimes Sharda takes the lead, laying down glitchy, metronomic percussion and dubby bass, over which the other musicians improvise their folk melodies and rhythms. At other moments, the performance sounds almost like a traditional folk performance, until Sharda starts adding effects, transmuting an earthy vocal line till it sounds alien and hyper-digital, burying the bhapang’s peculiar stringed-percussion sound under layers of sub-nautical reverb.

In between songs, the artists share their comments and feedback through interpreters. When they’re playing though, the only communication happens through gesture and rhythm, with Sharda operating as an orchestral conductor. They’ve only met each other five days ago, but the musicians have already figured out their own shorthand. Though their shared love for music forms the basis of that connection, credit also goes to Akshatha Shetty and Piyush Goswami, the programme’s cultural mediators.

“The way that a folk musician approaches the structure of music is very different to how an electronic producer or even a western-trained musician does," explains Magnetic Fields co-founder Sarah Elizabeth Chawla. “Akshatha and Piyush help bridge that gap, because they’re so gentle and empathetic."

The duo—who run the “social-work-through art" non-profit Rest of My Family—have been working on Fieldlines since its inception. They tell me about everything that goes into facilitating such a collaboration—making sure that the artists are comfortable, helping them understand each others’ creative processes, even serving as interpreters when needed. They also draw heavily on their experience working with folk and tribal artists.

“Much of the interfacing is being able to read between the lines, between the notes so as to what the two sides are possibly thinking or feeling and communicating that and translating that musically," they tell me.

Collaborations between folk and electronic artists often come across as remixes, with the producer treating the folk music as essentially samples that they plug into their own sound. But this collaboration is a much more equitable exchange, one that respects the context of tradition and faith within which folk music usually resides. Sharda tells me that he would encourage the other musicians to jam and then pull out tunes that he thought might fit, rather than use their music as exotic window-dressing.

The folk musicians echo that sentiment. “We haven’t changed our music," says Kutle Khan. “We’re playing the same music our ancestors played, and Vivek is just adding new rhythms and electronics to it. We find a lot of joy in taking our ancestral music and presenting it in new contexts. It gives new life to our art."

Ten days of rehearsal and collective songwriting culminate on the festival’s final night with a performance in front of a couple of thousand people at the Jameson Connects South Stage. Bhanwari Devi’s powerful voice stabs out at the sky, slicing through storm clouds of sub-bass. Intricate percussive patterns on the dhol are accompanied by sepulchral, scooped-out basslines to create drum-and-bass adjacent freakouts. The bhakti of Manganiyar and Sufi folk music meets the atheist fervour of the dance floor and breathes new life into the cliche of music as spiritual apotheosis.

Soon after the set ends, I find Sharda in the crowd and offer him all the money I have on me just so I can get a bootleg copy of the recording. He laughs it off, but I was entirely serious. Chawla tells me that they eventually hope to release music created under the Fieldlines programme, though there are no plans yet for this particular set. The festival organisers also want to travel with the show and are in the midst of talks with venues and international festivals. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Partly because I really want to see the set again, but also because I think Fieldlines represents a model case for how a festival can leverage its resources to create deep, impactful engagement with music and culture. It’s certainly a risk, but it’s a risk worth taking. I just hope other Indian music festivals are taking note.

Bhanuj Kappal is a Mumbai-based writer.