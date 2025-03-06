‘Fieldlines’: A music residency programme where folk jams with electronic

Soon after the set ends, I find Sharda in the crowd and offer him all the money I have on me just so I can get a bootleg copy of the recording. He laughs it off, but I was entirely serious. Chawla tells me that they eventually hope to release music created under the Fieldlines programme, though there are no plans yet for this particular set. The festival organisers also want to travel with the show and are in the midst of talks with venues and international festivals. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Partly because I really want to see the set again, but also because I think Fieldlines represents a model case for how a festival can leverage its resources to create deep, impactful engagement with music and culture. It’s certainly a risk, but it’s a risk worth taking. I just hope other Indian music festivals are taking note.