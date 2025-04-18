What to watch this week: ‘Fight or Flight’, ‘Sinners’ and more

Fight or Flight A down-on-his-luck American agent, Lucas (Josh Hartnett), is asked to track a mysterious asset known as The Ghost on a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. He soon discovers the flight is full of elite assassins tasked with killing him and The Ghost. This action film is directed by James Madigan. Hartnett’s co-stars are Katee Sackhoff, Charithra Chandran and Marko Zaror. (Lionsgate Play)

A still from ’Kesari Chapter 2’.

Kesari Chapter 2 This historical film is based on the non-fiction book The Case that Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. It tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair, a barrister who took on the British after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar, who starred in the thematically similar Kesari (2019), plays Nair. R. Madhavan and Regina Cassandra co-star. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. (In theatres)

A still from ’Sinners’.

Sinners After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, an understandably uneven film following the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler is back with a new feature. Sinners is based on a story he came up with, and has been described as his most personal film, mixing vampire horror, blues, action and romance. Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers, and the film also features Hailee Steinfeld, Saul Williams, Miles Caton and Jack O’Connell. (In theatres)

A still from ’Chaityabhumi’.

Chaityabhumi After Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s last rites were performed in Mumbai, his followers built Chaityabhumi there. This has become a sacred spot for the Dalit-Bahujan community. From 1-6 December every year, hundreds of thousands of Ambedkar’s followers from various parts of the country visit this site to pay tribute. It captures what Ambedkar means to an Ambedkarite. Somnath Waghmare’s documentary explores how the site keeps Ambedkar’s memory alive and looks at the politics of caste and public space. (MUBI)

