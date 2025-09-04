How the fledgling FTII put together an illustrious teaching roster

Jagat might not be able to get filmmakers to give up filmmaking, but perhaps he could persuade them to teach part time. Then there was the option of ‘guest lecturers’, where the time commitment was even less, as little as one lecture. Jagat had experienced that at the summer programme he had attended at the People’s Educational Center, where top Hollywood insiders and notables came by for one lecture each.

That was it. Jagat declared Fridays as the day off and opened up the Institute on Sundays instead because that was when the professionals had their day off. He then invited the best and the brightest of Indian filmmakers to give guest lectures on Sundays. His persuasive powers must have been exceptional. For the academic year 1963–64, he pulled in as many as fifty guest lecturers. Keep in mind that this was then a little-known Institute in ‘far-off’ Poona, which had yet to produce its first full batch of graduates. Yet, the guest lecturers’ names read like a Who’s Who of Indian cinema, representing both commercial and art-house.

His handwritten notes show his thought process—he worked out the syllabus in detail, broke it down in topics, then made a wish list of filmmakers who could best deliver on each of those topics. He was remarkably successful in making that wish list a reality. For example, in the first half of 1963–64, the twelve Direction lecturers he brought in included Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, Vijay Bhatt, Ritwik Ghatak, Gajanan Jagirdar, Ezra Mir, and J.B.H. Wadia, all of them important names in the industry, notable not just for their stature, but for the breadth of their work.

J.B.H. Wadia and Vijay Bhatt, for instance, went back to the very beginning of the sound era of cinema, having set up their studios, Wadia Movietone and Prakash Pictures, respectively, in 1933. Wadia ruled the stunt film genre with hits like Hunterwali (1935), Bhat made his mark with Ramayana-based tales, including Ram Rajya (1943), the film that had so captivated Mahatma Gandhi. Representing the newest of the filmmakers was Ritwik Ghatak, who had only started his film career in the 1950s. Associated with the left-leaning Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), Ghatak made films that were vivid depictions of social reality. Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, the noted writer-director, also with IPTA roots, worked with socialist themes—his first film Dharti Ke Lal (1946) was based on the Bengal famine of 1943—and later teamed up with Raj Kapoor for films like Awara (1951).

There was international representation too, and of the highest calibre. David Lean, the eminent British director, arrived during the same period, toured the Institute, inspected the shooting of exercise films, and addressed the students. He was fresh from the success of Lawrence of Arabia (1962)—the film had won seven awards at the Oscars, four at the BAFTA’s, six at the Golden Globes—and the students, as also everyone else, hung on to his every word. One student asked Lean for advice on how to make a good film. ‘Follow your own convictions,’ Lean replied. ‘Make the film as you like it, and if your work is not liked by the people, then quit making films.’ This kind of spunk and spine was exactly what Jagat wanted the Institute to instil in its filmmakers.…

View Full Image 'The Maker of Filmmakers': By Radha Chadha; Penguin Random House India; 536 pages, ₹ 1299

few months later, the newbie duo of Ismail Merchant and James Ivory arrived as guest lecturers for the Direction course. Their first film, The Householder (1963), starring Shashi Kapoor, had just been released. Merchant, the producer of the film—at twenty-eight years, not much older than the students he was addressing—had scored Columbia Pictures as his distributor. How had a young Indian man, with no feature filmmaking experience, made an independent film, which stylistically broke the industry’s set formula, and then managed to get it internationally distributed? This was precisely what Merchant talked about. His advice: forget the blockbuster dreams of big-budget filmmaking where the producer hopes to triple his original investment. Instead, make a relatively low-budget film, which even with a limited release—say ten theatres in principal cities—would make you a reasonable profit, enough to bankroll your next venture....

Aiming at the international market meant upturning the rules of the Indian film industry, in effect saying goodbye to the standard song-and-dance feast, big stars, villains, drunken scenes and dancing girls. ‘The ingredients of a good film, on the other hand, are a good story with universal appeal, good actors (not necessarily big stars) and technical excellence,’ Merchant explained. ‘This does not preclude an artistic film from being a commercial success.’ Which was music to the ears of the students, who had assumed that filmmaking was an either-or proposition.

Other courses also had the industry’s finest craftsmen trooping in. R.D. Mathur, who had shot the spectacular Mughal-e-Azam (1960), taught Cinematography. The prolific sound recordist, Minoo Katrak, who had just done the songs for Sahib Biwi Ghulam (1962), taught classes in Sound. Hrishikesh Mukherjee, who had edited films like Do Bigha Zamin (1953), taught Editing. Salil Chaudhary, who had recently won best music director for Madhumati (1958), taught Music. The list went on.

Over and above the ‘guest lecture’ programme, Jagat also persuaded accomplished filmmakers to become ‘part-time lecturers’, who either stayed at the Institute for short periods of time, a week to a couple of months, or visited on a regular basis, once a week or more. For the first half of 1963–64, the part-time teacher for Editing was Amit Bose, who had edited films for Bimal Roy, among them Sujata (1959). Pran Mehra, who had been recommended by Satyajit Ray, was another part-time lecturer for Editing. Mehra had a prolific record in Hindi films, and was known for films like Gumrah (1963). For Sound, there was Chandrakant Pandya, of Sree Sound Studio, one of the best of his time. Film Appreciation was taught by B.D. Garga and Jag Mohan—both highly respected film historians—and Marie Seton, the undisputed authority on the subject.

Excerpted from ‘The Maker of Filmmakers’, with permission from Penguin Random House India.

