How the fledgling FTII put together an illustrious teaching roster
An excerpt from a new book on Jagat Murari reveals how the Film and Television Institute of India relied on famous guest lecturers in its early days
Jagat might not be able to get filmmakers to give up filmmaking, but perhaps he could persuade them to teach part time. Then there was the option of ‘guest lecturers’, where the time commitment was even less, as little as one lecture. Jagat had experienced that at the summer programme he had attended at the People’s Educational Center, where top Hollywood insiders and notables came by for one lecture each.