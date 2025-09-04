How the fledgling FTII put together an illustrious teaching roster

There was international representation too, and of the highest calibre. David Lean, the eminent British director, arrived during the same period, toured the Institute, inspected the shooting of exercise films, and addressed the students. He was fresh from the success of Lawrence of Arabia (1962)—the film had won seven awards at the Oscars, four at the BAFTA’s, six at the Golden Globes—and the students, as also everyone else, hung on to his every word. One student asked Lean for advice on how to make a good film. ‘Follow your own convictions,’ Lean replied. ‘Make the film as you like it, and if your work is not liked by the people, then quit making films.’ This kind of spunk and spine was exactly what Jagat wanted the Institute to instil in its filmmakers.…