The continuing stranglehold of Indian film censorship
The experiences of four films this year—'Punjab ’95', ‘Santosh’, ‘L2: Empuraan’ and ‘Phule’—form a rough map of the terrain to be negotiated in getting a film to its audience
In early 2023, Honey Trehan was confident his film would be released. Punjab ’95 had a big star, Diljit Dosanjh, a veteran producer in Ronnie Screwvala, and was already being talked about at home and abroad. The film’s subject, Jaswant Singh Khalra, had been controversial in his time for exposing extrajudicial killings in Punjab, but that was over 30 years ago. Still, talks with the censors weren’t progressing as smoothly as Trehan had hoped. A particular sticking point was the specific number of 25,000 unclaimed bodies mentioned in the film by Khalra. Trehan recalled an exchange with the censor board where the number of bodies was negotiated downwards. “It felt surreal," he told me. “It’s like you’re saying 5,000-6,000 dead is acceptable, but 25,000 is a crime."
As casting and second unit director on Udta Punjab (2016), Trehan had seen what could happen when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decided a film was trouble. The board had suggested close to 90 cuts for that film, which was reduced to one cut after the makers went to the Bombay high court. But Udta Punjab was a provocative, foul-mouthed, drug-filled film. Punjab ’95 was a sober human rights story. It would likely be passed with a few cuts and an “A" certificate, he thought. Yet, two years later, Punjab ’95 remains unreleased.
Any film, Indian or foreign, seeking theatrical exhibition in the country must have a CBFC certificate. To get this certificate, filmmakers must contend with a number of issues that the board might flag as sensitive and are required to be removed for certification. These could range from religious, political or caste references to particular scenes and words.
The CBFC website lists about two dozen “principles" by which it is “guided" for “sanctioning films of public exhibition". It explains that the idea of certification is to ensure that “the medium of film remains responsible and sensitive to the values and standards of society". Lounge reached out to the chairperson and CEO of the CBFC via email and message multiple times for this story, but received no response. We also reached out to former chairpersons, but none were willing to speak to us.
The Cinematograph Act 1952 and the Cinematograph Rules 1983 contain the tenets on which the CBFC judges films. Yet, because of the broadness of their language, what is passable and what isn’t depends on the interpretation of two committees. First is the Examining Committee (EC), whose members are drawn from a large pool and come from all walks of life. Then, if required, there’s a Revising Committee (RC), which includes a CBFC board member.
Rajeev Masand, a film critic and current COO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent management agency, was one such CBFC member in the mid-2010s. “The board members actually have the least power," he says. “Decisions are taken at the EC level." He tells Lounge that the EC members he encountered were “rarely cine-literate". “Their thinking was on the lines of, people won’t like this, how will they watch it with the family," he says.
“You have people with their own fixed ideas," says National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta (Shahid, Aligarh) about the committees. “This moral compass is applied to the viewing and interpreted through outdated guidelines."
With the abolishing in 2021 of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT)—a vital board of appeal if a filmmaker disagreed with the EC and RC’s decisions—the only option now for makers unhappy with suggested cuts is to go to court. Unsurprisingly, few take this step.
Streaming too has been tamed, after a few years of freedom. After protests in 2019 around the series Tandav (Amazon Prime) and Leila (Netflix), platforms have backed away from material that could get them into trouble. The Indian films available on streaming are ones that have already been through the censor process or are self-censored so as not to ruffle feathers.
In the first half of 2025, four films—Punjab ’95, Santosh, L2: Empuraan and Phule—have been tangled up with the censors or other forces that have complicated their release. Taken together, their experiences form a rough map of the rocky terrain to be negotiated in getting a film to its audience.