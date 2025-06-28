The continuing stranglehold of Indian film censorship

These are just some films among the hundreds that will come under the CBFC’s microscope this year. Multiple committees over the years have looked into censor reform, but visible change has been scant (“They keep saying, it’s happening," Mehta says. “Clearly it’s not a priority"). Female-oriented cusses are muted while other, stronger language goes unscathed. CGI clothes are added to nude scenes, as happened in Oppenheimer (2023) and Nosferatu (2024). “By now actors are very conscious of, say, smoking on screen, because there will be a big warning sign," says Mukherjee. “Or an intimate scene—everyone knows how to shoot it: ‘suggesting’ without showing nudity. Self-censorship becomes the norm. I would say the political climate, rather than censorship rules, is the issue." The only thing that’s allowed relatively free passage is violence, the bedrock of the new-age Indian blockbuster. This is fitting. After all, what censors do to the films we see is a kind of violence too./