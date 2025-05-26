Lounge Loves: A film club, ‘Toward Eternity’ and more

A Classic From Sri Lanka There are two titles restored by Film Heritage Foundation in the Cannes Classics selection this year. One is Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film with Soumitra Chatterjee and Sharmila Tagore, Aranyer Din Ratri. The other is a lesser-known film, though just as accomplished, only now getting the refurbishing it deserves: Sri Lankan director Sumitra Peries’ Gehenu Lamai (1978). This was Peries’ debut, but the direction is assured and intimate. Set in a village, this delicate black-and-white film is about the lives of two teenage sisters dealing with the complications of first love and societal pressure. Wasanthi Chathurani, also making her debut, is tremendous as Kusum.

—Uday Bhatia Breaking Breadfruit I’d seen breadfruit in carts and stalls in Goa, but hadn’t tasted it till the personable bartender at Petisco in Panaji, Sherwin, recently suggested it as a pairing for his “Imli pop”, a tangy cocktail made with seasonal urrak, jaggery and a brine spiced with jalapenos and chilli. Breadfruit, like jackfruit of which it is the more elegant cousin, is the new favourite of chefs looking for inventive non-meat substitutes. Its versatile potato-like flavour and bready texture lends itself to all sorts of dishes, including the breadfruit fritters with a salad that Petisco has on its menu. But breadfruit made the shift from “nice” to true favourite when Sherwin opened up his tiffin box and made us taste his mother’s nirponos, or shallow-fried breadfruit lightly coated with rava, which she’d packed for his dinner. Old style hospitality beats fine-dining any day.

—Shalini Umachandran

Eternity in an Hour Writer and translator Anton Hur’s debut novel Toward Eternity has been an absolute joy to read. Curing cancer by replacing human cells with inorganic “nanites” that not only makes the recipient cancer-free but also immortal? An AI trained on Victorian poetry that develops consciousness, and an appreciation for Christina Rossetti? A far future scenario with Biblical undertones? Inject it directly into my veins! I may sound flippant but this is a novel absolutely bursting with ideas. It feels like Hur (who I was delighted to discover was on the panel of judges that has just bestowed the International Booker Prize on Heart Lamp)—could have spun three or four books out of this cornucopia, but somehow they all fit together in one perfect novel.

—Shrabonti Bagchi A Film (Fight) Club A friend co-runs a movie-screening initiative in Mumbai, @Secret7Cinema on Instagram, and it has become my favourite weekend activity of late. Each session begins with two iconic films pitched against each other. Everyone in the room gets 1-2 minutes to present their case—why this film, why now—and then we vote. The majority gets to decide if they want to flip a coin, otherwise, the losing team sits through the winning title. Last week, it was a fight between two Sanjay Dutt anti-hero flicks, Khalnayak and Vaastav. I voted for Vaastav, and that’s what we watched, although someone else made a better case to swing votes in our favour. It’s a playful but passionate exercise in debate, far from the noise of social media hellsites. No quote tweets, no hot takes, just voices in a room, arguing for the love of cinema. Paradiso.