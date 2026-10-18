Film scores that soared in 2026

Dug Dug

Dug Dug, a razor-sharp satire on the economies of faith and superstition, is actually from 2021 (it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival). But it only came out in India in May, so we’ll count it as a 2026 release. Though most of the film is bright and busy, the extended opening is a night scene, moody and mysterious. As a drunk man takes one last teetering ride on his motorcycle, the score by Salvage Audio Collective combines twangy guitar with ominous drums and bass to create a neo-noir mood to match Aditya Kumar’s shadowy cinematography. Ritwik Pareek’s film takes a number of surprising turns, and at every step the score is an active, eclectic participant.