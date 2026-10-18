Film scores that soared in 2026

Though songs have always been the bedrock of Indian films, there’s a growing appreciation for scores here. Whenever a trailer goes viral now, you’ll invariably see the comments section clamouring for “bgm”. While there are some excellent score specialists—Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara’s ear-wormy anthems in corny action films, the subtle work of Bendict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar—a lot of Indian composers handle (at least officially) both songs and background music. Here are some of the filmic moments this year that came alive because of their scores.
DC
Anirudh Ravichander might be the hottest composer in Indian film today. His scores are a big reason for his success, with a vocal subsection of his fans insisting his background work is better than his songs. His score lifts Arun Matheswaran’s Tamil film DC to florid, fantastic heights. In the film’s standout set piece, a brutal faceoff in a hallway, the soaring, qawwali-esque ‘Raga of Revenge’ sells every stab and slash. Them, when the killing’s over and Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi’s characters are safe, it segues into the achingly beautiful chamber piece ‘The Rose’.
‘DC’ is on SonyLiv.
Baby Do Die Do
Nachiket Samant’s Baby Do Die Do is a giddy thriller that unfolds in a neon-soaked Mumbai. Arjun Iyer’s music matches its inventive energy, moving fleetly through a variety of moods, textures and genres. You can’t always tell when it’s a song or a piece of background music, the advantage of a single composer doing everything. My favourite composition is a piece with tremolo guitar, whistling and discordant piano that accompanies a black-and-white flashback: perfect pulp noir audio.
‘Baby Do Die Do’ is on Netflix.
Balan: The Boy
It’s the most confident opening of any film this year. After a short preamble, we see a mother and her young son released from jail. As they walk out, Sushin Shyam’s music starts up, female voices in soft chorus and piano. Then, as the camera tracks with mother and son walking briskly in a lovely unbroken shot, the tempo of the music picks up too, adding percussion and strings.
'Balan: The Boy' is on ‘Zee5’.
Dorothy
Arguably the most beautiful scene in Dorothy comes when Karthi tracks his friend Subbu down at a bus station. A momentous change has happened since they last met, life-altering but also intensely personal. The responsibility of conveying this would normally fall on the actors, but the burden is alleviated by Ilaiyaraja’s flute-led orchestral composition. A reworking of an earlier piece, ‘How Else to Name It?’ is wistful and gorgeous, perfect for this delicate, pivotal moment in the film.
Dug Dug
Dug Dug, a razor-sharp satire on the economies of faith and superstition, is actually from 2021 (it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival). But it only came out in India in May, so we’ll count it as a 2026 release. Though most of the film is bright and busy, the extended opening is a night scene, moody and mysterious. As a drunk man takes one last teetering ride on his motorcycle, the score by Salvage Audio Collective combines twangy guitar with ominous drums and bass to create a neo-noir mood to match Aditya Kumar’s shadowy cinematography. Ritwik Pareek’s film takes a number of surprising turns, and at every step the score is an active, eclectic participant.
‘Dug Dug’ is on Amazon Prime.
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