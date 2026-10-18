Film scores that soared in 2026

Though songs have always been the bedrock of Indian films, there’s a growing appreciation for scores here. Whenever a trailer goes viral now, you’ll invariably see the comments section clamouring for “bgm”. While there are some excellent score specialists—Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara’s ear-wormy anthems in corny action films, the subtle work of Bendict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar—a lot of Indian composers handle (at least officially) both songs and background music. Here are some of the filmic moments this year that came alive because of their scores.