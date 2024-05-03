What to watch this week: ‘Shardlake’, ‘Monster’ and more
Ryan Gosling takes a fall, a fashion icon is reassessed, and other titles to watch this week
Monster
When her son Minato starts exhibiting strange behavior, Saori (Sakura Andō) raises a complaint about his teacher. Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda (Still Walking, Shoplifters) shows us the same events from several perspectives—Minato’s, his friend Yori’s, and the teacher’s. The result is a tragic, moving and complex film. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, where it won Best Screenplay. It also marks the last film score by the great composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. (BookMyShow Stream)