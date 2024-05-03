What to watch this week: ‘Shardlake’, ‘Monster’ and more

Monster When her son Minato starts exhibiting strange behavior, Saori (Sakura Andō) raises a complaint about his teacher. Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda (Still Walking, Shoplifters) shows us the same events from several perspectives—Minato’s, his friend Yori’s, and the teacher’s. The result is a tragic, moving and complex film. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, where it won Best Screenplay. It also marks the last film score by the great composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. (BookMyShow Stream) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fall Guy Hollywood stunt performer Colt Seavers, who primarily works as the stunt double for famous action After movie star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is injured shooting an action scene, his stunt double Colt (Ryan Gosling) blames himself and quits the business. He’s tracked down by his former girlfriend Jody (Emily Blunt), who’s now a director making a film with Tom—who has disappeared. This action comedy is directed by David Leitch, a former stunt performer and coordinator himself, and the director of John Wick (with Chad Stahelski), Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train. (In theatres)

High & Low: John Galliano {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

John Galliano was fashion mainstay in the 1990s and 2000s, with his bold designs and eclectic inspirations. He grew up in East London and rose to be head of the iconic Dior house. This 2023 documentary on him is directed by Kevin MacDonald. MacDonald has directed fiction films like The Last King of Scotland but has also had an especially rich career as a non-fiction director, including Touching the Void, Marley and the Oscar-winning One Day in September. (MUBI)

Shardlake Earlier this week, news emerged that C.J. Sampson, author of the Shardlake series, had died. This renders the premiere of the series Shardlake bittersweet. Lawyer Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) investigates crimes in 16th century England. Co-starring Sean Bean (Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones) as Thomas Cromwell. (Disney+ Hotstar)

