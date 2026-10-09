What to watch this week: ‘Animals’, ‘The Social Reckoning’ and more

Animals
The son of a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Ben Affleck) is kidnapped in this tense thriller. Affleck also directs; Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun co-star. (Netflix)
Below
A mysterious sea creature terrorizes a coastal town in this Canadian thriller series created by Jesse McKeown. Starring Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton and Natasha Henstridge. (Netflix)
Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma
A young filmmaker (Hannah Einbinder) hired to revive a horror franchise casts the final girl (Gillian Anderson) from the original film. This surreal 2026 horror film is directed by Jane Schoenbrun. (MUBI)
The Social Reckoning
This sequel to 2010's The Social Network—one of the most significant films of this century—looks at the 2021 Facebook leak by Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison, Anora), assisted by reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White, The Bear). Mark Zuckerberg is played by Jeremy Strong (Succession), replacing Jesse Eisenberg from the first film. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing), and also featuring Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin and Billy Magnussen. (In theatres)
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