What to watch this week: ‘Animals’, ‘The Social Reckoning’ and more

The Social Reckoning

This sequel to 2010's The Social Network—one of the most significant films of this century—looks at the 2021 Facebook leak by Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison, Anora), assisted by reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White, The Bear). Mark Zuckerberg is played by Jeremy Strong (Succession), replacing Jesse Eisenberg from the first film. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing), and also featuring Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin and Billy Magnussen. (In theatres)