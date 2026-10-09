Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

What to watch this week: ‘Animals’, ‘The Social Reckoning’ and more

Team Lounge
1 min read9 Oct 2026, 11:00 AM IST
‘Animals’
‘Animals’
Summary

Aaron Sorkin writes and directs a sequel to ‘The Social Network’, Ben Affleck in a kidnapping thriller, and other titles to watch 

Gift this article

Animals

The son of a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Ben Affleck) is kidnapped in this tense thriller. Affleck also directs; Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun co-star. (Netflix)

Animals

The son of a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Ben Affleck) is kidnapped in this tense thriller. Affleck also directs; Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun co-star. (Netflix)

Below

A mysterious sea creature terrorizes a coastal town in this Canadian thriller series created by Jesse McKeown. Starring Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton and Natasha Henstridge. (Netflix)

Below

A mysterious sea creature terrorizes a coastal town in this Canadian thriller series created by Jesse McKeown. Starring Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton and Natasha Henstridge. (Netflix)

'Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma'

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

A young filmmaker (Hannah Einbinder) hired to revive a horror franchise casts the final girl (Gillian Anderson) from the original film. This surreal 2026 horror film is directed by Jane Schoenbrun. (MUBI)

The Social Reckoning

This sequel to 2010's The Social Network—one of the most significant films of this century—looks at the 2021 Facebook leak by Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison, Anora), assisted by reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White, The Bear). Mark Zuckerberg is played by Jeremy Strong (Succession), replacing Jesse Eisenberg from the first film. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing), and also featuring Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin and Billy Magnussen. (In theatres)

For more culture coverage, visit Livemint.com/mint-lounge.

Also Read | ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ review: Vijay Salgaonkar's last dance
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘Animals’, ‘The Social Reckoning’ and more

What to watch this week: ‘Animals’, ‘The Social Reckoning’ and more

Team Lounge
1 min read9 Oct 2026, 11:00 AM IST
‘Animals’
‘Animals’
Summary

Aaron Sorkin writes and directs a sequel to ‘The Social Network’, Ben Affleck in a kidnapping thriller, and other titles to watch 

Gift this article

Animals

The son of a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Ben Affleck) is kidnapped in this tense thriller. Affleck also directs; Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun co-star. (Netflix)

Animals

The son of a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Ben Affleck) is kidnapped in this tense thriller. Affleck also directs; Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun co-star. (Netflix)

Below

A mysterious sea creature terrorizes a coastal town in this Canadian thriller series created by Jesse McKeown. Starring Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton and Natasha Henstridge. (Netflix)

Below

A mysterious sea creature terrorizes a coastal town in this Canadian thriller series created by Jesse McKeown. Starring Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton and Natasha Henstridge. (Netflix)

'Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma'

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

A young filmmaker (Hannah Einbinder) hired to revive a horror franchise casts the final girl (Gillian Anderson) from the original film. This surreal 2026 horror film is directed by Jane Schoenbrun. (MUBI)

The Social Reckoning

This sequel to 2010's The Social Network—one of the most significant films of this century—looks at the 2021 Facebook leak by Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison, Anora), assisted by reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White, The Bear). Mark Zuckerberg is played by Jeremy Strong (Succession), replacing Jesse Eisenberg from the first film. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing), and also featuring Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin and Billy Magnussen. (In theatres)

For more culture coverage, visit Livemint.com/mint-lounge.

Also Read | ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ review: Vijay Salgaonkar's last dance
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘Animals’, ‘The Social Reckoning’ and more
Read Next Story