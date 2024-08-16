A heritage site steps into the future

Rooted in the people

The new museum and the Sunder Nursery park are deeply rooted in AKTC’s urban regeneration project in the adjoining basti and the dargah in the Nizamuddin locality of Delhi. According to Nanda, the team ended up working at Humayun’s Tomb only because there was potential to improve the quality of life for the people living in Nizamuddin. “This has been done in a variety of ways and not just through employment creation. In the coming months, the museum will have a shop where the people from the basti as well as craftspersons who worked on sandstone marble and pietra dura at the tomb will create works for sale," says Nanda. “The people at the dargah have been closely involved in the exhibition design, especially of the displays related to Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Amir Khusrau. So, there is a sense of ownership and pride among the people of Nizamuddin."