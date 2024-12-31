2024: Five contemporary artists reflect on the books that inspired them

Leading Indian artists such as Shilpa Gupta, Anju Dodiya and Thukral & Tagra share their best reads from the year, which fuelled their creativity and offered food for thought

Reading is a very personal habit—some of us read for fun and others for work. For artists, books serve as both intellectual stimulation and inspiration. As Salman Rushdie observed in the collection of essays, Languages of Truth, "The act of reading or viewing is also a creative act." As we bid adieu to 2024, Lounge asked five artists to share the highlights from their reading lists this year.

Books that highlight complexities of our time: By Shilpa Gupta Our Freedoms: Essays and Stories from India’s Best Writers, edited by Nilanjana S. Roy

The book offers a wide-ranging tapestry of perspectives, engaging deeply with the complexities of our current era. Karthika Naïr's poignant visual poem, Pratap Bhanu Mehta's essay on the fundamental nature of truth in a majoritarian democracy, Salil Tripathi's personal narrative and Romila Thapar's incisive contribution creates a rich interplay of these voices of nuances of freedom in contemporary society.

Nora Webster by Colm Tóibín

The author slowly builds the character and before we realise it, we develop a very intimate relationship with Nora, a widow who is navigating her way through her family, well-wishers, and colleagues at her work place. We see her children grow up and also cope with this new reality. Nora, middle-aged, a private delicate person, starts to adapt and discover new things. There is a plainness of style which lends a starkness to pain and strength Nora has to gather in the face of new irreversible everyday reality.

Connecting the past with the present: By Anju Dodiya The Penguin Book of Italian Short Stories (Edited By Jhumpa Lahiri)

In the beginning of the year, while readingThe Penguin Book of Italian Short Stories I enjoyed roaming the emotional landscapes and the diverse narratives of a range of Italian writers. At the heart of my interest was my passion for the art and the cinema of this country. To love Giotto and Fellini and then come to Moravia, Pavese, Levi and many others quite unknown to me, was fun.

The Professor and the Siren and The Leopard by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It struck me that many of these modern Italian writers continue to use ancient mythology or the images from the art and literature of their ancestors, to evoke new, difficult, dark expressions. One story that was mesmerising was Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’sThe Professor and the Siren. An aging professor recalls an erotic encounter of his youth with Lighea, a sea creature, the muse of epic poetry. The exquisite, sensual narration is seeped in the knowledge of mortality, the deep hold of the attachments of human beings and nostalgia for a lost youth. The poetry and disturbing languor of this story made me want to read the same writer’sThe Leopard ( first published in 1958), made famous in the film version by Luchino Visconti.

The context is that the author was the ‘Last prince’ of Sicily and this novel tells the tale of his grandfather—part-history, part-fiction. Though written by an aristocratic insider, it still becomes a brutal critique of the rich and powerful because of the finely detailed beauty of the prose. The voice of privilege in the guise of idealism conveys the trauma of change. The narrative of social metamorphosis doesn’t miss the loneliness of the protagonist or the ‘gorgeous’ decay around him. The charming character of the Leopard’s dog Bendico (witness to his reluctant downfall) brings humour and compassion to our sharp view of this classist panorama.

Top picks from artists' reading lists

When some books become constant companions: By Jiten Thukral of the artist duo Thukral & Tagra

Butter by Asako Yasuki

This year, everyone I talked to was reading Butter by Asako Yasuki — and for good reason. It's a delightfully slow-burn novel, gradually building a web of relationships between its characters. The intimacy of these relationships, unconventional yet compelling, is beautifully explored. What I especially loved was how Yasuki infuses her writing with feminist critique, bringing to light societal issues in Japan in a way that feels both nuanced and impactful. At its heart, Butter is a murder mystery, but it's also so much more. It's a rich and immersive tale, delving into gourmet tastes and the small discoveries that can make all the difference. As someone who loves Japan and frequently travels between its bustling cities and cultures, from the streets of Aoyama to tiny towns on our visit to Mount Fuji, the book resonated deeply with me. Its vivid descriptions brought back memories of my own experiences — wandering through busy streets, savoring meals in hidden restaurants, and soaking in the unique beauty of Japanese culture.

Digital Minimalism by Cal Newport

I have been carrying Cal Newport's Digital Minimalism around with me lately. He unpacks the history of our digital addictions, starting with the invention of the 'like' button in the early 2000s. He lays out how apps were engineered to capture our attention and subtly reshape our lives. It's not just a history lesson, though. It's a practical guide for reclaiming control through a self-monitored digital detox program. Reading it feels like a necessary step toward balancing the chaos of online and offline living. It's funny how these two books — so different in tone and subject— have become my constant companions. They travel with me from the studio to my bedside, feeding both my creative and reflective sides. I even find parallels between Newport's ideas and our work on 'Mimesis', a project of small paintings built from fragments of colour and form. Inspired by the visualisation of data — zeros and ones, squares and circles — the project feels like a tangible exploration of the digital patterns Newport critiques. For now, I'm letting these books stay close, carrying them with me for a few weeks as I refine both my thoughts and my focus. They've become more than just books. They're companions on this journey.

Themes that explore the connection between humans and nature: By Vibha Galhotra Invisible Empire: The Natural History of Viruses by Pranay G. Lal

This year (2024) began with me diving deeper into the relationship between humans and nature, exploring everything from academic papers to inspiring books. For my upcoming exhibition in April, in Mumbai, I'm focusing on solastalgia, a theme I began exploring in Silent Seasons (my last solo exhibition). Along this journey, I have discovered two books that really struck a chord with me. Pranay G. Lal is a wonderful writer, narrator, and a friend, and in Invisible Empire: The Natural History of Viruses, he is intrigued by the intersections of science and narrative. I found his approach refreshing and thought-provoking. He doesn't shy away from the intricate science of virology, but his lucid explanations, combined with vivid anecdotes and stunning visuals, make complex concepts easy to grasp. The rare photographs and illustrations turn what could have been a dense subject into a visual and intellectual treat. What struck me most was how Lal presents viruses as more than mere pathogens — they are portrayed as architects of life and evolution, key players in the planet's biodiversity, and contributors to both destruction and renewal.

Paganism: An Introduction to Earth-Centered Religions by Joyce Higginbotham and River Higginbotham

Paganism came to me through a conversation with a collector, who shares my interest in the relationship between humans and nature. The book made me realize how closely Pagan and philosophies from this part of the world align, both seeing divinity in the natural world—whether it's a tree, river, or celestial body. Reading these books has not only influenced my work but also reinforced my belief in a world where everything is connected, beyond borders and divisions. It's a vision I’m continuing to explore through my work.

What it means to be human: By Praneet Soi The Life Of Lines by Timothy Ingold

Timothy Ingold is a British anthropologist and Chair of Social Anthropology at the University of Aberdeen. His book,The Life Of Lines, is what I am reading currently. It is about drawing in its most expanded sense… a study of lines. It is about understanding our life as being lived amongst trails, as against being lived in places. And trails are in their very nature full of entanglements. It is this very complexity that describes storytelling. This book has allowed me to celebrate art-making in its complexity, rather than its simplification which, unfortunately, is what we are being taught today.

Winter Mythologies and Abbots by Pierre Michon

Pierre Michon is a contemporary French author and I recently completed this book of his. I have continued to ponder the way in which his study of medieval archives has led to a series of stories, in which he follows a cast of long-forgotten characters and beautifully fleshes out what it means to be human.

As told to Shaikh Ayaz, who is a Mumbai-based art and culture writer.