New on Shelves: ‘Fly, Wild Swans’, ‘Start Early, Finish Rich’ and more

‘Murder in Moonlit Square’, by Paul Waters

If you’re in the mood for some cosy crime, this new novel by Paul Waters may be just the book you need. Set in the heart of Old Delhi, in a haveli-turned-hotel during the colonial era, it features an Irish nun, Sister Agatha Murphy, and a hotelier, Avtar Mehta, as the unlikely investigator duo solving a murder mystery and the case of a missing pilgrim. ‘Murder in Moonlit Square’, by Paul Waters, Penguin Random House, 320 pages, ₹550.

‘Start Early, Finish Rich’, by Anil Lamba

Anil Lamba, of Romancing the Balance Sheet fame, returns with a primer that breaks down the complex world of finance for young people. Written accessibly, the book acts as a guide to becoming confident about spending, saving and investing money from an early age and turning it a lifelong habit. The early bird, as the proverb goes, catches the worm. ‘Start Early, Finish Rich’, by Anil Lamba, HarperCollins India, 248 pages, ₹599.

'Fly, Wild Swans’, by Jung Chang

The sequel to the best-selling Wild Swans, Chinese dissident Jung Chang’s new book brings her own, and her family’s, story up to date. From the tragedies that befell them during the Cultural Revolution under Mao Zedong to the current challenges of navigating Xi Jinping’s repressive regime, the author, and especially the women in her family, continue to suffer at the hands of the Chinese state. ‘Fly, Wild Swans’, by Jung Chang, HarperCollins India, 352 pages, ₹599.

‘Zoraver and the Lost Gods’, by Ujan Dutta and Abeer Kapoor Fantasy meets history in this fast-paced graphic novel set in the colonial era. A young archaeology student called Zoraver Khan embarks on an adventure to recover an ancient and potent text that can unlock untold sources of power and tip the balance in favour of India as The Great War in Europe looms ahead. ‘Zoraver and the Lost Gods’, by Ujan Dutta and Abeer Kapoor, Bloomsbury India, 256 pages, ₹699.