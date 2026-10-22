Why policymakers cannot stop at addressing hunger

In 2025, Bengaluru-based Sylvia Karpagam’s post on X (formerly Twitter) turned into a controversy when she said that curd, paneer, milk and other dairy-based foods are not vegetarian. The comment sent “pure vegetarians” into a frenzy and had vegans quietly nodding in agreement.
The public health doctor who is an MD in community medicine with over two decades of experience, isn’t gentle with either side. Through her work—Karpagam is also the working editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics—articles and social media posts, she criticises the imposition of vegetarianism, vegan activists and government policies that cater to specific food practices, ignoring the dietary habits of Dalits, indigenous and minority communities.
Karpagam’s new book, The Meat of the Matter: How the Politics of Food Shapes Our Health, centres meat in India’s nutrition debate. She busts common myths, such as eggs are bad for heart health because of their cholesterol content, soya is a superior source of protein or that plant-based milk is as good as dairy-based milk.
The book is as much rooted in scientific research as in activism. Karpagam may be in favour of a meat-based diet, but she also provides tips to make vegetarian diets more nutritionally dense. For example, she shares a recipe for amblee, made with fermented finger millet and buttermilk. While highlighting the problems, she presents solutions in the last chapter that focus on removing personal biases around food and nutrition and improving government policies. The book is packed with information and is not always an easy read, but needs to be on the shelves of anyone who wants to understand how India’s nutrition policies are shaped.
Karpagam speaks to Lounge about her research for the book, the gaps in India’s nutrition policy, and who gets left out when policies only cater to upper-caste and majoritarian views.
Edited excerpts:
How did the book come about?
I have been researching and writing on nutrition for many years now, but there was very little information available in the Indian context. Most of the food-related work has been to promote cereals and millets. Except for doctors like Veena Shatrugna, the “right to food” groups have not seriously engaged with animal-sourced foods, looking at its casteist, religious, social, economic and political aspects. It was unfortunately a highly “vegetarian” approach to food and nutrition.
I had found a space on social media, but even that was unsatisfactory. I even tried to apply for a PhD to work on the ideas presented in this book, but I felt that the political and social aspects of my work would be undermined by Indian supervisors, and the international ones would not understand the context and would be swayed by the plant-based narrative. When the publishers reached out to me, I felt it was timely.
How would you define “hunger” and “malnutrition”?
Malnutrition includes all forms of undernutrition—inadequate nutrients, overweight, obesity and non-communicable diseases. It can be short or long term. Hunger can be acute (a few hours) to chronic over months and years. People can be malnourished without actually experiencing hunger because they can survive on a poor diet for years, leading to malnutrition.
Economically secure people can be malnourished because they do not have adequate information about healthy diets. Although the National Food Security Act (2013) talks about hunger, the conversation has to move to addressing malnutrition. A diet consisting primarily of grains could address hunger, but not malnutrition. The prevention of starvation deaths cannot be the aspiration of policies for the country. The long-term damage wreaked by malnutrition, even intergenerationally, has to be given serious attention.