Why policymakers cannot stop at addressing hunger

In 2025, Bengaluru-based Sylvia Karpagam’s post on X (formerly Twitter) turned into a controversy when she said that curd, paneer, milk and other dairy-based foods are not vegetarian. The comment sent “pure vegetarians” into a frenzy and had vegans quietly nodding in agreement.
In 2025, Bengaluru-based Sylvia Karpagam’s post on X (formerly Twitter) turned into a controversy when she said that curd, paneer, milk and other dairy-based foods are not vegetarian. The comment sent “pure vegetarians” into a frenzy and had vegans quietly nodding in agreement.
The public health doctor who is an MD in community medicine with over two decades of experience, isn’t gentle with either side. Through her work—Karpagam is also the working editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics—articles and social media posts, she criticises the imposition of vegetarianism, vegan activists and government policies that cater to specific food practices, ignoring the dietary habits of Dalits, indigenous and minority communities.
The public health doctor who is an MD in community medicine with over two decades of experience, isn’t gentle with either side. Through her work—Karpagam is also the working editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics—articles and social media posts, she criticises the imposition of vegetarianism, vegan activists and government policies that cater to specific food practices, ignoring the dietary habits of Dalits, indigenous and minority communities.
Karpagam’s new book, The Meat of the Matter: How the Politics of Food Shapes Our Health, centres meat in India’s nutrition debate. She busts common myths, such as eggs are bad for heart health because of their cholesterol content, soya is a superior source of protein or that plant-based milk is as good as dairy-based milk.
The book is as much rooted in scientific research as in activism. Karpagam may be in favour of a meat-based diet, but she also provides tips to make vegetarian diets more nutritionally dense. For example, she shares a recipe for amblee, made with fermented finger millet and buttermilk. While highlighting the problems, she presents solutions in the last chapter that focus on removing personal biases around food and nutrition and improving government policies. The book is packed with information and is not always an easy read, but needs to be on the shelves of anyone who wants to understand how India’s nutrition policies are shaped.
Karpagam speaks to Lounge about her research for the book, the gaps in India’s nutrition policy, and who gets left out when policies only cater to upper-caste and majoritarian views.
Edited excerpts:
How did the book come about?
I have been researching and writing on nutrition for many years now, but there was very little information available in the Indian context. Most of the food-related work has been to promote cereals and millets. Except for doctors like Veena Shatrugna, the “right to food” groups have not seriously engaged with animal-sourced foods, looking at its casteist, religious, social, economic and political aspects. It was unfortunately a highly “vegetarian” approach to food and nutrition.
I had found a space on social media, but even that was unsatisfactory. I even tried to apply for a PhD to work on the ideas presented in this book, but I felt that the political and social aspects of my work would be undermined by Indian supervisors, and the international ones would not understand the context and would be swayed by the plant-based narrative. When the publishers reached out to me, I felt it was timely.
How would you define “hunger” and “malnutrition”?
Malnutrition includes all forms of undernutrition—inadequate nutrients, overweight, obesity and non-communicable diseases. It can be short or long term. Hunger can be acute (a few hours) to chronic over months and years. People can be malnourished without actually experiencing hunger because they can survive on a poor diet for years, leading to malnutrition.
Economically secure people can be malnourished because they do not have adequate information about healthy diets. Although the National Food Security Act (2013) talks about hunger, the conversation has to move to addressing malnutrition. A diet consisting primarily of grains could address hunger, but not malnutrition. The prevention of starvation deaths cannot be the aspiration of policies for the country. The long-term damage wreaked by malnutrition, even intergenerationally, has to be given serious attention.
In your experience, how much do majoritarian ideas about vegetarianism change the way people eat, especially communities that traditionally eat meat?
For generations, caste has attached shame to food that is, in fact, highly nutritious. “Pure veg” grandmothers held up as icons of clean, sanitised cooking are celebrated, while those who prepare dry fish, organ meat, fish curry, or red-ant chutney are not. That dismissal of nutrient-dense food used to happen at the level of the community or the individual.
What we are seeing now is large-scale institutionalisation of erasure and criminalisation of traditional foods. People are being killed over their food choices. Targeting animal-source foods can make children lose their cultural memory leading to attaching shame to these foods without understanding the political, social, and economic contexts that inform them. These children are more likely to face nutritional and health problems of their own and intergenerationally. There is an urgent need to link traditional foods with sound research, since together they offer the strongest tools to challenge the caste-corporate nexus.
There is a lot of conversation around protein now, and while everyone seems to be comparing plant-based and meat-sourced proteins based on grammage, not many are talking about their bioavailability—how much we eat versus how much our body can absorb.
Many doctors, nutritionists, influencers, dieticians, and gym experts who have been talking extensively about nutrition online are doing a great disservice to people by putting out information that is half-baked. As far as protein and many other nutrients are concerned, we need to recognise that quality matters as much as quantity, along with the carbohydrate content, cost and local availability. Asking people to eat quinoa, kiwi, avocado like they are magic foods, pushing for soya and millets without understanding that bioavailability matters, is generally propagating misinformation.
Soya has proteins, but it shares many of the features of legumes and contains inhibitors, which prevent the absorption of protein by the body making it less bioavailable to us. Legumes also need enhancers such as vitamin C, fermentation, sprouting to make the nutrients available to the body. Instead, soya chunks, a poor-quality food, are being pushed to replace more nutrient-dense foods like eggs and meat that have good bioavailability for proteins and many other nutrients.
Egg has become a controversial food, with it being removed from the mid-day meal programmes in several states. Many meat-eaters also fear eggs because of its cholesterol content and believe it only needs to be eaten by those who work out heavily.
Dietary cholesterol is no longer a nutrient of concern and the old theories about cholesterol and saturated fats have been disproved. In 2015, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee in the US dropped dietary cholesterol as a nutrient of concern since evidence did not show any appreciable relationship between dietary cholesterol and cardiovascular events in the general population. In fact, a 2016 study published in PLOS One (a scientific journal published by the Public Library of Science) found an inverse association between saturated fatty acids and the incidence of Type 2 diabetes.
Much more research is needed in India about the link between highly processed refined oils with obesity, heart and other metabolic diseases. We also have deficiency of several other nutrients, as observed in children and adolescents, which carries on into adulthood. So, blaming eggs for health issues is misleading. Eggs are nutritious and benefit all age groups. They address several nutritional deficiencies, are culturally acceptable, economically viable for small farmers, easy to store and transport, and prepare for children, who enjoy eating them.
You have written about the Bombay duck being a rich source of protein. It is curious that in a country with a vast coastline, fish continues to be absent from the mainstream conversation around nutrition.
Fishing as an industry doesn’t even benefit the local fishing communities anymore. Most of India’s nutritional resources are not available to people who depend on these resources. Forests have become less accessible to indigenous communities, but very accessible to corporations and businesses. We need to look at India’s food from the lens of sustainability, biodiversity, and co-existence. Communities need to decide about their food sovereignty. Companies are taking over land and resources while governments collude. The urban elite engages with food in a disconnected way and needs to learn from people who are the worst affected by these policies.
Bombil or Bombay duck is highly nutritious. Fish powder, dried fish, organ meats, bone marrow and bone broth have to be brought back into the mainstream narrative.
The exaggerated vegetarian fragility needs to be addressed as it is taking the country back in terms of health and nutrition indicators. Our future generation is going to suffer without sound policies.
Who is benefitting from enforcing vegetarianism/veganism as being a superior diet in the global context and not just in India?
Corporations have got a stronghold into food processes on the pretext of addressing climate change. Highly processed, company-dependent foods are inadvertently being pushed as the only way forward. Lab meats, faux meat and milk, supplements, pills, fortification are now being labelled as natural and inevitable solutions. Sentient beings become relevant only when they are occasionally spotted on the plates of the poor while the extortionist export industry is largely ignored. Militant vegans/vegetarians are complicit by their silence. When big corporations buy huge agricultural lands, they destroy the food sovereignty of that land and its people, and that needs to stop.
Shirin Mehrotra is a Delhi-based food writer and researcher.