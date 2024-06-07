Community, cash grabs and the rise of football documentaries

The community institutions at the heart of football

But then you watch Take Us Home: Leeds United (2019), where a football-obsessed city that had been suffering for years in the lower leagues, from the second division to even the third division, finally gets their messiah in the form of a temperamental, erratic South American, Marcelo Bielsa, with a reputation for fireworks. How it galvanises all of Leeds, and the unexpected and indelible bond that forms between man and city. The heartbreak of the first season, followed by the second season’s heroics, as they finally return to the English Premier League (only to get relegated again two years later). Or something like the series Welcome To Wrexham — in a way, the Ted Lasso of football documentaries where two Hollywood bigwigs take over a tiny club in Wales, Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest in the world, as part-vanity project, part-audacious gambit — where you begin to understand the abstract, community value of sport. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may have their reasons for the takeover, and we can debate those endlessly, but the undeniable jolt it gave to the fans of Wrexham puts it all in perspective. The club had been languishing in non-league football (the leagues below the lowest leagues), and the takeover has them slowly climbing up the ladder).