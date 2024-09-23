Lounge Loves: Multi-use makeup, 1990’s tees and more

Football tales Everyone loves a good football podcast. But it’s hard to find one that mixes great reportage with storytelling. In Heroes & Humans of Football, journalists Simon Kuper and Mehreen Khan bring that mix to life with anecdotes on some of the most interesting individuals in world football. While Kuper is one of the most renowned football writers in the world, Khan is the economics editor at The Times. A new series, Heroes & Humans of Football currently has close to 30 episodes that reveal everything from the rise and fall of manager José Mourinho, the Netherlands team in the 1974 World Cup that failed to win the trophy and how Erling Haaland became the most exciting young striker in football. Kuper and Khan’s conversational style adds a different layer to these stories, which will appeal to every football fan. —Nitin Sreedhar

All-in-one-makeup When it comes to make-up, the bit about applying primer-foundation has mostly left me confounded. The task of getting the shade right sounds no less than some R&D project. And who wants to look pancaked anyway, right? Tinted moisturisers do a good job and it’s on one recent search for a good, inexpensive tinted moisturiser/illuminator that I came across Lovechild by Masaba’s “Skip Everything” blurring serum skin tint. Available in 10 shades —I bought Lonely Lioness—the product is a literal all-in-one as it works as a primer, foundation, serum and moisturiser. What makes it extra sweet is that the tube comes with an in-built brush to make the job of applying it a tad easier. I’ve used the product a few times now and it does the job of brightening your face, in under five minutes. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

1990s' custom classics I have always had a weakness for bold, retro-inspired fashion, and Mink Street's custom tees are my latest obsession. Their oversized fit and vintage album cover-style fonts are instantly covetable. For a friend's birthday, I designed a custom tee featuring five photos of her in full glam, set against a backdrop of pink clouds, lightning, sparkles, and butterflies—a throwback to a graphic design style that's been unjustly overlooked. With nine styles to choose from, options span high-contrast gradients, bright red flames, and multiple collage layouts. The website allows for specific design notes. The result? Absolutely stunning. I love how it turned out, and I think I'll be "accidentally" ordering one for myself soon. —Ghazal Chengappa