Lounge Loves: Multi-use makeup, 1990’s tees and more

Also featured this week, Kashmiri-themed sketch comedies, and a podcast about world football's most captivating personalities

Team Lounge
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Mink street's custom tees, a football podcast, Lovechild by Masaba's blurring serum skin tint and RJ Vijdan.
Mink street’s custom tees, a football podcast, Lovechild by Masaba’s blurring serum skin tint and RJ Vijdan.

Football tales

Everyone loves a good football podcast. But it’s hard to find one that mixes great reportage with storytelling. In Heroes & Humans of Football, journalists Simon Kuper and Mehreen Khan bring that mix to life with anecdotes on some of the most interesting individuals in world football. While Kuper is one of the most renowned football writers in the world, Khan is the economics editor at The Times. A new series, Heroes & Humans of Football currently has close to 30 episodes that reveal everything from the rise and fall of manager José Mourinho, the Netherlands team in the 1974 World Cup that failed to win the trophy and how Erling Haaland became the most exciting young striker in football. Kuper and Khan’s conversational style adds a different layer to these stories, which will appeal to every football fan. —Nitin Sreedhar

All-in-one-makeup

When it comes to make-up, the bit about applying primer-foundation has mostly left me confounded. The task of getting the shade right sounds no less than some R&D project. And who wants to look pancaked anyway, right? Tinted moisturisers do a good job and it’s on one recent search for a good, inexpensive tinted moisturiser/illuminator that I came across Lovechild by Masaba’s “Skip Everything” blurring serum skin tint. Available in 10 shades —I bought Lonely Lioness—the product is a literal all-in-one as it works as a primer, foundation, serum and moisturiser. What makes it extra sweet is that the tube comes with an in-built brush to make the job of applying it a tad easier. I’ve used the product a few times now and it does the job of brightening your face, in under five minutes. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Also read: The only Emmy that matters 

1990s’ custom classics

I have always had a weakness for bold, retro-inspired fashion, and Mink Street’s custom tees are my latest obsession. Their oversized fit and vintage album cover-style fonts are instantly covetable. For a friend’s birthday, I designed a custom tee featuring five photos of her in full glam, set against a backdrop of pink clouds, lightning, sparkles, and butterflies—a throwback to a graphic design style that’s been unjustly overlooked. With nine styles to choose from, options span high-contrast gradients, bright red flames, and multiple collage layouts. The website allows for specific design notes. The result? Absolutely stunning. I love how it turned out, and I think I’ll be “accidentally” ordering one for myself soon. —Ghazal Chengappa

Kashmiri by nature

The Welsh word hiraeth perhaps best encapsulates the ache/longing we feel for a home we cannot return to. But there are always Band-Aids, and among mine are Kashmiri singer Noor Mohammad Shah—his soulful voice is like a warm hug—and content creator RJ Vijdan, whose sketch comedies capture the mannerisms of Kashmiri people. He plays various characters, like a bus driver, a woman arguing with her tailor, and if you understand Kashmiri and the context, you will be chuckling: his portrayal is spot on. Like his recent video on the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Just watching RJ Vijdan is like getting a shot of dopamine infused with kaegi (the Kashmiri trait of nitpicking) .—Nipa Charagi

Also read: Silent towns, ancient gods and classic black ops

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsLoungeArt And CultureLounge Loves: Multi-use makeup, 1990’s tees and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    456.85
    11:12 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    12.65 (2.85%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    11:12 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Indus Towers

    402.05
    11:11 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    13.7 (3.53%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    169.95
    11:11 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    2.7 (1.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries

    531.25
    11:01 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    32.8 (6.58%)

    Adani Total Gas

    837.80
    11:01 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    49.2 (6.24%)

    Tata Investment Corporation

    7,157.15
    11:01 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    419.75 (6.23%)

    Vodafone Idea

    11.09
    11:01 AM | 23 SEP 2024
    0.61 (5.82%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.