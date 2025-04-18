Karun Chandhok on how to make a career in Formula One racing
SummaryFormer race driver Karun Chandhok demystifies Formula One for kids who are curious about the sport and its icons
One of the quirky questions former race driver Karun Chandhok got during the promotions of his book Drive To Victory: Incredible True Stories from the Fastest Sports in the World was whether one could drive the racetracks in reverse. “It is actually a very good question, which I have never thought about," he says over a video call from Chennai, adding that the answer is you can’t because of the way the tracks and barriers are designed.