Karun Chandhok on how to make a career in Formula One racing

Chandhok says he wanted to teach children how the cars and racetracks are made, who the drivers are and how they got into F1, because the single biggest question he gets from children is how do I become a Formula One driver? “There’s a wave of kids who have come into F1 because of the Netflix show, Drive to Survive, but they don’t know who Michael Schumacher or Ayrton Senna is," Chandok says. “I’ve written a little about each of those people, stories from the past, big moments that have happened in the sport. I wanted to cover a breadth of topics to give kids the next level understanding."