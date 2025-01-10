Four reasons to attend the Mumbai Gallery Weekend 2025
SummaryFrom major solos, new bodies of work, humanising of innovative technologies and deep dives into practices, there are many reasons to attend the 13th edition of this annual cultural fixture
For some years now, the Mumbai Gallery Weekend has kickstarted the art season. In 2025 too, the annual cultural fixture is back with 33 participating galleries and a host of new shows. However, the thirteenth edition seems to be a tad bit different from the earlier ones. For instance, the scope of the shows seems to be more comprehensive—there are deep dives into a single artistic practice, newer languages of abstraction, fresh bodies of work, celebration of gallery milestones, and innovation with medium and materiality. For Shireen Gandhy, director, Chemould Prescott Road—which is the organising gallery for this edition—it is the spirit of collaboration that keeps the Mumbai Gallery Weekend going. “There is trust, understanding and a great amount of enthusiasm. Apart from that, there is also sharing of resources, knowledge and a level of frankness," she adds. If you don’t make it to the shows this weekend, despair not, as most of these will continue beyond the four-day-collaborative event. Lounge lists four reasons to visit the annual fixture.
New solos
One of the major shows, which opened during MGW, is Rana Begum’s eponymous solo at Jhaveri Contemporary. Her fourth solo at the gallery (on till 22 February)showcases the evolution of the London-based artist’s vocabulary of abstraction, and also focuses on specific aspects of her practice—namely relief pane; works, metal sculptures and watercolours. “Rana Begum works in so many myriad ways, with metal and sheet being used as a medium often in her practice. However, in this case, the new body of work, you can also see the gentle use of watercolour," elaborates Gandhy.
Then there is Soghra Khurasani’s ‘Grounded’, at Tarq (till 15 February). This vast body of work—including her signature woodcut print—carries forth the artist’s engagement with simple forms from the landscape, which she then interprets in context of complex issues of growth, hope, death and life. The show is themed on the premise that while we might be divided by inequalities, it is our shared home on Earth that grounds us and unites all of humanity. “Living near vast agricultural lands [in Vadodara], I embark on long walks, creating small impressions during these sojourns and using them in my work. I create rough sketches and build them into my work in my style," Khurasani had mentioned in an earlier interview to Lounge. So, in this body of work, she offers details of wild shrubs, uprooted fields, tilled soil, and withered plants used to mark boundaries on land.
