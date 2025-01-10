Four reasons to attend the Mumbai Gallery Weekend 2025

A must-attend is Chemould’s own show, ‘Radio Ceylon Paintings: Vol. I’,by artist Atul Dodiya (till 22 February).He creates portraits of lyricists, composers, singers, arrangers and classical maestros, who worked in the golden era of Hindi film music. Every single portrait seems to be holding many stories within—the artist, like a composer himself—leaves behind hints of these narratives in the gaze, the fold of the lips and the play of light and shadow. The works bring together so many aspects of Dodiya’s practice: his interest in cinema, and the music of the 40s-60s, which still plays in the background as he works, the use of shutters as a medium, and more. There is also a constant questioning of the sociopolitics of the time. “These people were a community of Indians, of an India which sadly isn’t, anymore. The names, always worshipped, read: Mohammed Rafi, Suraiya, Shamshad Begum, Talat Mahmood, Sajjad Hussain, Naushad, Shakeel Badayuni, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Kaifi Azmi, Sahir Ludhianvi; and the list goes on. Muslims were an important part of this industry. They were not singled out as outsiders or bullied to prove their patriotism. This was secularism in action," states the curatorial note.