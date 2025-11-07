What to watch this week: ‘Frankenstein’, ‘Predator: Badlands’ and more

Frankenstein The latest adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel is by Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth). Oscar Isaac plays the doctor and Jacob Elordi the creature. Also starring Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley and Christoph Waltz. (Netflix)

A still from 'Predator: Badlands'.

Predator: Badlands This ninth entry in the Predator franchise is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who made the excellent earlier instalment Prey (2022), a film sadly denied a theatrical release. In this standalone film, the Predator, or Yautja, is the protagonist, who sets out to hunt the dangerous Kalisk in order to prove himself to his father. On an unfamiliar planet, he teams up with a legless Weyland-Yutani Corporation android who offers to guide him. Starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. (In theatres)

A still from 'Bad Girl'.

Bad Girl This Tamil coming of-age film follows Ramya (Anjali Sivaraman), a young woman navigating strict family expectations and societal norms in her search for love and autonomy. It’s an intimate character study, directed by Varsha Bharath, who’s eloquently defended her film during the controversies that marked its release in theatres. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'Death by Lightning'.

Death by Lightning The limited series is about James A. Garfield (Michael Shannon), the 20th US President, and his death at the hands of a shooter, Charles J. Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen). Created by Mike Makowsky, and based on the non-fiction book Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard. The cast also includes Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin and Bradley Whitford. (Netflix)

A still from 'Nuremberg'.

Nuremberg In this film set during the Nuremberg trials of 1948, psychiatrist. Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek) must decide whether the Nazi top brass are fit to stand trial. A particular challenge is posed by the wily Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe). Directed by James Vanderbilt and also starring Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Richard E. Grant and Michael Shannon. (In theatres)

A still from 'Baramulla'.