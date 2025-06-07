Free for Reel: Mumbai's free-to-attend film screening clubs
Free public film screenings in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru help a community grow alongside cinema
On Tuesday afternoon, I found myself in a packed theatre at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai for a screening of Thithi, Raam Reddy’s award-winning 2015 Kannada feature. Two hours later, as the credits rolled, Reddy launched into a workshop about his journey as a filmmaker and the making of Thithi, warning the audience that it would last at least an hour and a half. Very few people left their seats.