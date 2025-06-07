Free for Reel: Mumbai's free-to-attend film screening clubs

VHS has been hosting such screenings for over a year, followed by informal Q&As with directors. “When we started, we invited friends, collaborators, fellow filmmakers," says Rohan K. Mehta, writer/director and co-founder of VHS. “But word spread quickly. Demand far outgrew venue size, so we moved to a form-based RSVP system." The audience today is a mix of regulars and curious newcomers. Most of their screenings happen in and around Andheri, the heart of the film industry in Mumbai. “Down south, places like G5A and the Film Heritage Foundation also screen rare and exceptional films," Mehta adds. These screenings are either free or priced between ₹100-250.