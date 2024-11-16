Nikkhil Advani on ‘Freedom at Midnight’: ‘The tone needs to be a thriller’

What I learnt from this experience is that the idea of India which these great men had, it changed by 1947. You had Gandhi’s ideology, Sardar’s pragmatism and in between you had Nehru, who was torn between two things—he wanted to be Gandhi’s son and the anointed person but he had to bear witness to what Sardar kept pointing out, which is that the ground reality is very different. We don’t learn about that in the history books. By the end of the first season, you see Gandhi feeling irrelevant, because the Congress is basically saying there is no place for ahimsa in 1947. Sardar tells Gandhi that you have to cut the finger but the body is still getting saved.