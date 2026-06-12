The personal is political: Marjane Satrapi’s enduring legacy of graphic novels

“Persepolis for me was definitely that first book that showed me what it means for one artist to bring together word and image, what it means to narrate a history that’s also a deeply personal coming-of-age story,” says writer and comics artist Ita Mehrotra, whose politically charged graphic narratives include Shaheen Bagh: A Graphic Recollection (2021) and Uprooted: A Graphic Account of the Struggle for Forest Rights (2025). “Satrapi was telling us a story about her own development as an artist and as a person,” Mehrotra adds. “And through that story we also learn so much about the history of Iran, the Islamic Revolution, the way women’s freedoms were curtailed, and so on. The degree of complexity is fairly high, and yet she does it all with such wit and humour. Persepolis taught me that you don’t have to separate the personal from the political, that you can use the comics medium to communicate both strands of storytelling at the same time.”