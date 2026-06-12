The personal is political: Marjane Satrapi’s enduring legacy of graphic novels

The French-Iranian writer, artist and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, who died on 4 June at the age of 56, was known for pioneering graphic novels like Persepolis (2003) and Embroideries (2005). In the 2000s, Satrapi was among the iconic comics artists (alongside Joe Sacco and Art Spiegelman), who were responsible for popularising the medium globally and raising its profile among literary critics and lay readers alike. Persepolis in particular became a breakthrough hit, a staple on university curricula worldwide. It tells the story of Satrapi’s own childhood in Iran and youth in France, especially focusing on the changes sweeping through Iran in the late 1970s with the onset of the Islamic Revolution.
The reader sees the action unfold through the eyes of little Marjane or “Marji”—people changing their entire belief systems overnight, people being “disappeared” or executed for dissent, people selling out their neighbours to the police. In a 2003 essay titled Why I Wrote ‘Persepolis’, Satrapi famously said, “Graphic novels are not traditional literature, but that does not mean they are second-rate.” She embraced this belief all her life, and her influence on comics creators around the world, including and especially in India, remains palpable.
“Persepolis for me was definitely that first book that showed me what it means for one artist to bring together word and image, what it means to narrate a history that’s also a deeply personal coming-of-age story,” says writer and comics artist Ita Mehrotra, whose politically charged graphic narratives include Shaheen Bagh: A Graphic Recollection (2021) and Uprooted: A Graphic Account of the Struggle for Forest Rights (2025). “Satrapi was telling us a story about her own development as an artist and as a person,” Mehrotra adds. “And through that story we also learn so much about the history of Iran, the Islamic Revolution, the way women’s freedoms were curtailed, and so on. The degree of complexity is fairly high, and yet she does it all with such wit and humour. Persepolis taught me that you don’t have to separate the personal from the political, that you can use the comics medium to communicate both strands of storytelling at the same time.”
Mehrotra’s own work demonstrates the value of this fluid approach. Shaheen Bagh: A Graphic Recollection begins with a deep dive into the history of the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood in Delhi, as told by women whose families have been living there for generations, before getting into the protests against The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Even as it makes insightful “big-picture” points about the value of dissent in a healthy democracy, the book never loses sight of personal stories and individual narrative arcs.
When you read a modern-day Indian graphic memoir like Malik Sajad’s Munnu, you realise that Satrapi walked so that the likes of Sajad could run. Both Persepolis and Munnu feature a child’s point-of-view while describing life under a virtual police state. Both books present satirical, cartoon mini-histories of the regions they are set in (Kashmir for Sajad, Iran for Satrapi)—and this device is not just literary playfulness; rather, it is a way of reducing the power of one’s oppressor through humour. Both Satrapi and Sajad also combine elements of the traditional künstlerroman (a literary subgenre depicting the development of an artist) with more sophisticated techniques lying at the intersection of journalism, sociology and literary fiction.
What was it about her drawings that allowed Satrapi to achieve all of this? Her style as an artist was deceptively simple and versatile, her mostly black-and-white illustrations marked by minimalism and economy-of-expression. Like Hergé before her, her lines did a lot with so little. “Satrapi’s genius was that despite working within the constraints of a minimalist style her characters were so expressive,” says Chirantan Sarkar, the illustrator of the forthcoming graphic novel Three Women, written by Isheeta Ganguly. “Notice the way she draws faces: you can tell the psychological state of these characters instantly even though they have been drawn in a very simple manner, and it’s really tough to achieve that balance as an artist.”
He adds: “She was also a filmmaker and therefore knew how to use the interplay of light and shadow in an effective manner. She was very good at using negative space to her advantage, for example by using carved-out white space against an allblack painted backdrop.” Satrapi was indeed fond of intense, cinematic blackand-white lighting, à la Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, a film that directly influenced her book Chicken with Plums, right down to the way she personified Death.