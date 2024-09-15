‘From Catapults to Cameras’: Looking at the wild through children’s lens | Mint

‘From Catapults to Cameras’: Looking at the wild through children’s lens
SummaryA film about how children from Bengal’s hunting communities are looking at wildlife differently
It was in 2019 that filmmaker Ashwika Kapur got to know about the ritualistic hunting festivals, which take place in the seven south-western districts of West Bengal—also called jangal mahal, comprising areas such as Purulia, Jhargram and Bankura—between January and June every year. The region, which is home to a number of threatened and endangered species such as the pangolin, fishing cat and elephants, wolves, Indian porcupines, Bengal foxes, civets, painted spurfowl, and more, sees a bloody massacre of wildlife when armed hunting groups, comprising thousands of villagers, set out to kill whatever animal they can find.