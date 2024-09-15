‘From Catapults to Cameras’: Looking at the wild through children’s lens

What stands out about the film is its honest storytelling. Kapur shows the workshop exactly as it took place. There are some beautiful moments in the film. The viewers are introduced to the five boys—Raja Khisku, Ajay Mandi, Surajit Tudu and Tarash Mandi—hanging out on a bridge with their catapults. Soon after, as the skies turn grey, a gentle beam of sunlight manages to still shine through, and the five cycle across the bridge. The scene becomes metaphorical for the internal journey that they are about to embark on—from the hunting to the conservation mindset. As Kapur and Chatterjee introduce them to the cameras, the excitement is palpable. They have never seen one before. They start by taking images of livestock and move on to other species such as the migratory stork, which is hunted regularly. Slowly, one starts seeing a change take place. Raja, for instance, sees an eggshell on the ground, and worries that it has fallen off a nest. “Mama bird is wondering where did my egg go," he says. This moment takes place just three days into the workshop, and a sense of empathy comes to the fore.