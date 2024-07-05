What to watch this week: Despicable Me 4, Mirzapur and more

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga George Miller’s action film comes to streaming. It’s a prequel to Fury Road, and a different beast. Furiosa (played by Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy) is kidnapped by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). We see her grow into a warrior over the course of the film. (BookMyShow Stream, rental)

Mirzapur One of the most popular Indian streaming series returns for a third season. With Kaleen Bhaiyaa (Pankaj Tripathi) on the run, Guddu (Ali Fazal) is now the big gun in Purvanchal. The rest of the ensemble includes Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur. (Amazon Prime)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F A franchise resurrection you may not have seen coming. The last Beverly Hills Cop film was made a full 30 years ago. This new action comedy is a sequel, not a reboot, with Eddie Murphy back as lieutenant Axel Foley, who teams up with his daughter (Taylour Paige). Also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon and some familiar faces from the old films. Directed by Mark Molloy. (Netflix)