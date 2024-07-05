What to watch this week: Despicable Me 4, Mirzapur and more

Eddie Murphy is back as lieutenant Axel Foley in a Beverly Hills Cop sequel, Anya-Taylor Joy plays Furiosa in A Mad Max Saga and other titles to watch this week

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga George Miller's action film comes to streaming. It's a prequel to Fury Road, and a different beast. Furiosa (played by Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy) is kidnapped by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). We see her grow into a warrior over the course of the film. (BookMyShow Stream, rental)

Mirzapur One of the most popular Indian streaming series returns for a third season. With Kaleen Bhaiyaa (Pankaj Tripathi) on the run, Guddu (Ali Fazal) is now the big gun in Purvanchal. The rest of the ensemble includes Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur. (Amazon Prime)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F A franchise resurrection you may not have seen coming. The last Beverly Hills Cop film was made a full 30 years ago. This new action comedy is a sequel, not a reboot, with Eddie Murphy back as lieutenant Axel Foley, who teams up with his daughter (Taylour Paige). Also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon and some familiar faces from the old films. Directed by Mark Molloy. (Netflix)

Despicable Me 4 By this point you know what you'll get with a Despicable Me movie: slapstick, sight gags, crowd-pleasing Minion antics, some family bonding, and more slapstick. This fourth entry in the series has reformed supervillain Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell) with his hands full taking care of the boisterous Gru Jr, and battling the threat of criminal kingpin and old foe Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), who's escaped from prison. Directed by Chris Renaud, who helmed the first and second films in the series, and featuring the voices of Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Sofía Vergara, Steve Coogan and Stephen Colbert. (In theatres)

