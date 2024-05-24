‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ review: The rocky road to revenge
Though spectacular in a very George Miller way, ‘Furiosa’ is a markedly different beast from ‘Fury Road’
What a revelation Furiosa would have been… had Fury Road not existed. George Miller’s 2015 film remade the action genre from the inside out, taking it back to its basics, then supercharging it. Furiosa has its share of bone-rattling, cardiac-inducing wonders, but these wonders are largely familiar, burned into our brains through re-watchings of Fury Road. It might give some wry satisfaction to all those directors who had their films compared to Fury Road to see that Miller himself isn’t exempt from the standards he set nine years ago.