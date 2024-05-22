Why ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ is the greatest action movie of all time

Miller was 70 when he made Fury Road, a symphony of chaos that is as much a feast for the eyes as it is a jolt to the senses. The desolate wasteland comes to life with a vividness that speaks to the director’s background in medicine, an understanding of human fragility informing his depiction of a society on the brink. The vehicles, grotesque and majestic, are not merely props but extensions of their drivers’ identities and psyches. Now, nearly a decade later, he is back with the origin story of Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. All we can expect is an explosion.