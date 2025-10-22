Imagining sustainable futures in Berlin
The Futurium in Berlin hosts exhibitions about desirable future concepts, tests them out in a lab and then creates a forum for dialogue
The cruise on the river Spree in Berlin offers a view of a shimmering building. “That’s the Futurium," says my daughter, “we’ll go there tomorrow." The next day, a burst of yellow and red panicles of amaranth welcomes us at the forecourt of this “house of the futures". This independent not-for-profit space, which opened in 2019, houses exhibitions with living scenarios about foreseeable and desirable future concepts, a lab to try them out and a forum for joint dialogue.