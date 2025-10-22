Imagining sustainable futures in Berlin

Futurium’s exhibits are focused on three main themes: human, nature, and technology. From green skyscrapers to new materials, like cloth made out of orange peel, the exhibitions make us ponder over many questions—if our smartphones will fall in love with us, or if we’ll get electricity from the moon. I also try my hand at being a designer. After a few clicks, I design a circular shoe with a recycled cotton top, organic cotton canvas uppers, natural latex soles, all put together with soluble yarn stitches. Does it fit me well? Can’t say, since it hasn’t been made yet, but in the future, who knows?