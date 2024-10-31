35 years of Gallery Espace: The parallel journeys of artists and their gallery
SummaryThree shows to mark 35 years of Delhi’s Gallery Espace reflect on the development of new languages and formats in contemporary Indian art
Bridging the past and the present—this seems to be the thread uniting the three exhibitions that celebrate 35 years of Gallery Espace. The first, Ancestral Futures, put together by Swiss curator Damian Christinger at the space in New Friends Colony, Delhi, allows artists to reflect on their heritage while imagining all sorts of creative possibilities. Take, for instance, the striking digital prints on archival paper by Delhi-based artist, Ashish Sahoo, who looks at a collaborative retelling of mythological narratives from a contemporary perspective. On view as part of the exhibition till 12 December, his works feature theatre actors and Chhau dancers. The idea is to offer a new look at age-old oral traditions, and the unique role that performers play in “transforming the identity of a familiar character".
In another part of the gallery, bookshelves have been transformed into art displays. In the first edition of a new programme, Off the Shelf, exploring materiality and scale to be held regularly on the bookcases, artist Shirley Bhatnagar transforms everyday objects into ceramic artworks. The showcase, Not, Still Life, on view till 19 November, highlights the artist’s exploration of anthropomorphism through objet d’art.
And then there is a third show, Memory Fields, curated by Gayatri Sinha, all set to open at the Bikaner House on 29 November. It features artists such as Amit Ambalal, Chitra Ganesh, G.R. Iranna, Jeram Patel, Madan Lal, Manjunath Kamath, Zarina and Nilima Sheikh, who have been integral to the gallery’s journey. Each of these exhibitions looks at Gallery Espace’s role in developing new languages in art and the evolution of the contemporary art ecosystem in India. “Along with the artists, the gallery has adapted and re-adapted itself. We have changed according to the times, and that is a very satisfying feeling," says Renu Modi, founder of the space.
Also read: ‘Photographer of the Year’: Images that urge you to be mindful towards the wild