35 years of Gallery Espace: The parallel journeys of artists and their gallery

Memory Fields features drawings by M.F. Husain, an artist who played a significant role in the setting up of the gallery in 1989. A friend of the Modi family since the early 1980s, he ended up as the architect of their house in 1985. In fact, Modi has often remarked how she dwells within a living artwork. She recalls long conversations with him in London in the mid1980s, while he was working on the British Raj series for a commission by Tata Steel. These discussions expanded the way she thought about the scope, medium and format of art-making. When the gallery was all set for launch, Husain designed the galloping horse logo for it. It was with an exhibition of his watercolours that Espace opened to the public. “Damian, who has curated Ancestral Future, also got some of the younger artists to respond to one of Husain saab’s self-portraits. It has been heartwarming to see the many ways in which this generation perceives him and his struggles," says Modi.