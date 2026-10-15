Gallery Sumukha: 30 years of framing Bengaluru's art landscape

The last two years have seen several art galleries—be it Nature Morte and Art Alive in Delhi or Sakshi Gallery and Chemould Prescott Road in Mumbai—celebrate milestone years. These anniversaries don’t just serve as landmarks for the spaces themselves but for contemporary art overall, signifying a certain maturity and consistency within the ecosystem. Gallery Sumukha in Bengaluru is the latest to join in the celebrations, marking 30 years of existence. This milestone is particularly significant for the space as it has managed to carve a niche for itself away from the art hubs of Delhi and Mumbai.
The last two years have seen several art galleries—be it Nature Morte and Art Alive in Delhi or Sakshi Gallery and Chemould Prescott Road in Mumbai—celebrate milestone years. These anniversaries don’t just serve as landmarks for the spaces themselves but for contemporary art overall, signifying a certain maturity and consistency within the ecosystem. Gallery Sumukha in Bengaluru is the latest to join in the celebrations, marking 30 years of existence. This milestone is particularly significant for the space as it has managed to carve a niche for itself away from the art hubs of Delhi and Mumbai.
It came up at a time when the city’s cultural landscape was still at a nascent stage with only a handful of private art spaces. Today Sumukha is part of an eclectic landscape, which includes institutions, residencies and private galleries—the Museum of Art & Photography, 1 Shanthiroad, National Gallery of Modern Art, Crimson art gallery, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and Science Gallery to name a few.
It came up at a time when the city’s cultural landscape was still at a nascent stage with only a handful of private art spaces. Today Sumukha is part of an eclectic landscape, which includes institutions, residencies and private galleries—the Museum of Art & Photography, 1 Shanthiroad, National Gallery of Modern Art, Crimson art gallery, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and Science Gallery to name a few.
Sumukha has had a rather serendipitous beginning. In the 1990s, its founder Premilla Baid travelled to Ireland to specialise in ophthalmology from the Royal College of Surgeons. It was during her stay in Dublin that she developed a keen eye for art after visiting museums and galleries. On her return to Bengaluru, Baid sought out similar experiences. Though the city didn’t offer as vibrant an art landscape as Dublin, she found a mentor in Sara Abraham, founder, Kala Yatra— a travelling art gallery that took exhibitions to different cities. She encouraged Baid to collect art, even giving her the option of paying for works in installments. This gave the young collector confidence to trust her instincts and she put together an exhibition for a not-for-profit, Sakhi Mandal, in 1996. The show was a roaring success with the paintings selling for nearly ₹5 lakhs, which was a significant amount at that time.
Baid decided to balance her medical practice with her passion for art by starting Sumukha in the outhouse of her family home in Jayanagar. “I realised that it was difficult for people living in the heart of the city to travel all the way to Jayanagar. By happenstance, the director of Alliance Française de Bangalore offered us a small room for storage, and the courtyard and corridors for exhibitions. That was the first major milestone in our journey,” says 73-year-old Baid.
In 1999, Sumukha moved to its current space in Wilson Garden, a neighbourhood that is also home to 1 Shanthiroad and the Attakalari Centre for Movement Arts. In 2005, when the Baid refurbished the gallery to span two floors to present a mix of established and experimental voices, the expanded space and programming signalled to Sumukha being a serious player in the art landscape.
A fine balance
Over the years, it has shown over 230 shows and worked with over 100 artists such as Yusuf Arakal, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Laxma Goud, Pushpamala N, Cop Shiva, Atul Dodiya, G Ravinder Reddy, Ravikumar Kashi and Diana Aron. Several of these visual art practitioners have held their first solos with Gallery Sumukha before going on to show their works at international fairs or institutions. In an interview to the Hindu, Cop Shiva, a former policeman turned artist, said, “She [Baid] gave me my first solo show in 2012. You can say she found me — I was working as a coordinator at 1 Shanthiroad at the time and a friend asked me to meet her with my work.”
A brief glitch occurred in 2006 when Sumukha tried to expand its base to Chennai but had to wind up operations shortly, realigning its focus back to the Bengaluru space. The gallery has largely been self-sustained over the years, putting the earnings from the shows back into the programming of the space. “Some entrepreneurs and art connoisseurs, over the years, wanted to enter into a partnership with me. However, both my husband and I were not in favour of such endeavours. I have relied on my instincts, doing things my way,” says Baid.
Ravikumar Kashi was one of the first few artists to be part of the gallery roster, showcasing solos at Sumukha and representing the space at global art fairs. “Liberalisation had just happened and there was a newfound interest in art. Private galleries were coming up in Bengaluru. Some like Crimson and Sakshi were already present. At that time Sumukha started in a small way,” he says. In the ensuing years, several galleries came up only to fold up their operations shortly.
In his view, the fact that Baid has stayed consistent to her vision is significant—showing commercially successful artists like Paresh Maity and G Ravinder Reddy while supporting experimental artists like him. For instance, in 2002, Sumukha showed a solo show of Pushpamala N, titled Golden Dreams, a conceptual photo project unique for the time. The artist called this series of hand-tinted black-and-white images a “photo romance”, featuring a middle class housewife dressed in a housecoat and her alter ego, “a mysterious woman in a golden frock and bouffant hairstyle”.
The artist’s association with Baid started at a time when the former was finding her vocabulary, and they remain close till date. “I showcase work that I can relate to. My endeavour is to find artists who stay true to themselves at every stage of their career” says Baid. Kashi concurs, “My own work has evolved over time, shifting from painting to paper and then installations. She has been open to that transformation.”