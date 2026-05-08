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What to watch this week: ‘Gary’, ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ and more

A special flashback episode of 'The Bear', the film adaptation of 'Remarkably Bright Creatures', and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published8 May 2026, 11:00 AM IST
A still from 'Gary'.
A still from 'Gary'.
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Gary

This special episode of The Bear should tide over fans impatient for the fifth and final season of the series, dropping on 25 June. It’s a flashback episode, focusing on a road trip with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Jon Bernthal). (JioHotstar)

A scene from 'The Sheep Detectives'.

The Sheep Detectives

After their shepherd is found dead, his flock of sheep band together to solve what they believe is a murder. Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart and others as the voices of the sheep. (In theatres)

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A still from 'Dug Dug'.

Dug Dug

Ritwik Pareek’s eye-popping debut film looks at the commerce and curiousness of faith in India. After premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in 2021, it’s finally getting a theatrical release in India. (In theatres)

A scene from 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'.

Remarkably Bright Creatures

A widow who works at an aquarium forms a bond with a young man and an octopus in this Netflix release. Starring Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Alfred Molina, Colm Meaney, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker and Beth Grant. The film is directed by Olivia Newman (Where the Crawdads Sing). She adapts, along with John Whittington, the best-selling book of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt, who said in a recent interview with Lounge that “the heart of my novel” is retained in the film. (Netflix)

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