‘I Am on the Hit List’: A deep dive into Gauri Lankesh's murder

A journalistic investigation into the murder of Gauri Lankesh in September 2017 and the many questions that swirled around it, which doubles up as a frank but sensitive biography of the journalist and activist. A portrait of the city of Bengaluru, warts and all, painted as only someone who loves the city can. An improbable segue into the lore of St Thomas, the apostle believed to have travelled all the way to Kerala in the first century AD, as a way of exploring how personalities get mythologised. A second detour which dives into a more contemporary killing in Tamil Nadu, concluding with a reflection on moral licensing (the idea that the more good a person does, the more licence they give themselves to do bad) and murder. Through it all, a running thread of the apprehensions around the present and future of India among those who believe in democracy and secularism.