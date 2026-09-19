An ordinary Mumbai man's life is ruined by debt in Geet Chaturvedi's latest novel in translation

As in his earlier novel Simsim (2023), Chaturvedi diffuses the boundaries between the real and the surreal in Scent of the Nameless, leaving the reader to grapple with the challenge of reading between the lines. For instance, in one striking episode, his protagonist, consumed as he is by inner demons, discovers a hidden fount of bravado in him when he rouses an army of daily commuters on a Mumbai local to wage a revolt against the government. Does this scene belong to his subconscious or does it enter the world of the novel through a crack in its realist fabric? Is the “Finance Minister”, who appears like an uncaring oligarch, real or a figment of the protagonist’s oppressed mind? And what about the smell of gomutra that drives him up the wall but doesn’t seem to affect others?