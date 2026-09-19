An ordinary Mumbai man's life is ruined by debt in Geet Chaturvedi's latest novel in translation

Geet Chaturvedi’s powerful novel, Gomutra (literally, cow urine), translated from the Hindi by Anita Gopalan as Scent of the Nameless (though “stench” rather than “scent” feels better suited to the mood of the text), begins on a note of menace. The unnamed protagonist, a family man who works as a “store coordinator” at a multinational company in Mumbai, wakes up in the dead of the night, reeking of cow urine. No amount of washing or scrubbing with fragrant soaps can get rid of the foul odour. It seeps underneath his skin, stubbornly sticking to his armpits, fills him with self-loathing, and trails him for days on end.
Chaturvedi’s narrator may not be as radically transformed as Gregor Samsa, the protagonist of Franz Kafka’s novella The Metamorphosis, who wakes up one morning to discover he has turned into a giant vermin; but the salaryman’s predicament is no less distressing. Caught inside an impenetrable miasma of hallucinations, unable to confide in anyone the extent of his troubles, he is trapped in a disaster of his making. Or rather, a tragedy that has become endemic to the time he lives in.
The misfortune that befalls Chaturvedi’s protagonist is insidious, yet far too common, even banal, to escape. It is the crippling grip of debt, manifesting in his case as mounting credit card bills. From farmers in drought-ridden regions neck-deep in debt choosing to end their suffering by consuming sulphate tablets to middle-class office-goers hounded by henchmen sent by banks to collect outstanding instalments, the victims of this phenomenon range far and wide. As Chaturvedi’s plot unfolds, the reader begins to reckon with debt as the great leveller of the 21st century, forcing its prey into a state of “living entombment”.
Fictional critiques of capitalism tend to operate out of a realist mode, as Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning The White Tiger (2008) did, albeit without much nuance. However, writers like Kazuo Ishiguro in Never Let Me Go (2005) and J.G. Ballard in High-Rise (1975) have offered no less scathing perspectives on the moral bankruptcy of capital by profoundly defamiliarising the world as we know it. In Scent of the Nameless, Chaturvedi achieves a similar effect by cleverly setting his story at a time and place that feels like an amalgam of George Orwell’s 1984 and contemporary India. Some may argue that there isn’t much of a difference between the two any more.
As his protagonist realises, at great personal cost, the reality he inhabits is radically skewed, built on contradictions and inequality. “It wasn’t borrowing…. It was a way of earning,” he tells the reader, referring to the argument presented to him by an importunate bank agent desperate to foist a credit card on him. “Earnings came from circulating the market’s money in the market itself,” is another topsy-turvy maxim he learns. Such painfully learned wisdom about the secret workings of the system leads him to a despairing truth: “The ones who can sell run the economy… The ones who can’t sell become its prey.”
Bitter pill
Time and again, this bitter pill hits home for Chaturvedi’s protagonist through his experiences and epiphanies. The stress of defaulting on his EMIs leaves him suspended in a limbo, where it becomes impossible to separate practical worries from catastrophising terrors, nightmares from waking thoughts. One day, he has an outburst in office, leaving his colleagues shocked by the volley of expletives he utters. When he seeks help from his boss “Baba”, the latter confesses to being in the same boat. Such is the twisted force of the free market that it doesn’t matter whether you earn lakhs or in the measly thousands. Everyone, Baba tells him, is drowning in debt.
As in his earlier novel Simsim (2023), Chaturvedi diffuses the boundaries between the real and the surreal in Scent of the Nameless, leaving the reader to grapple with the challenge of reading between the lines. For instance, in one striking episode, his protagonist, consumed as he is by inner demons, discovers a hidden fount of bravado in him when he rouses an army of daily commuters on a Mumbai local to wage a revolt against the government. Does this scene belong to his subconscious or does it enter the world of the novel through a crack in its realist fabric? Is the “Finance Minister”, who appears like an uncaring oligarch, real or a figment of the protagonist’s oppressed mind? And what about the smell of gomutra that drives him up the wall but doesn’t seem to affect others?
The reader doesn’t—indeed, cannot—know the answers to these questions. In fact, to look for them is to misread the intentions of the writer. In a world full of grey areas, Chaturvedi is interested in manipulating the sympathy of the reader by holding a mirror to their own lives, which aren’t immune from the claws of market economics. The protagonist’s choices aren’t uniquely his own, nor are the mistakes that lead him down the path to doom. These are, in fact, part of a larger affliction that infects most of his contemporaries, heirs to “democracy and greedocracy,” as he puts it, burning their own lives to fuel the engine that drives big capital.
Chaturvedi’s lambent prose, especially the droll despair with which his protagonist speaks, comes alive in Gopalan’s inspired translation, which comes with a note explaining specific stylistic choices in the end. For instance, the decision to use compound epithets—“cooking woman”, “washing woman”, and so on—to describe the shape-shifting roles assumed by the protagonist’s wife, provides a subtle but revealing clue into the interpersonal dynamics of the couple. With her quiet inscrutability, she remains the firm hand that keeps him going, even while he is crumbling inside, until she can no more. For his part, he harbours an unspoken strain of misogyny towards her, blaming her consumerist greed for his profligate spending. The reader can only infer the contours of the couple’s relationship, each pushing the other away while desperately seeking some form of closeness.
The protagonist’s use of his wife as a convenient moral shield, along with his stubborn refusal to heed her counsel about selling off their belongings despite his pathetic loss of face before creditors, paint a portrait of a man who has reached the end of his tether. Not only does the reader witness fragile modes of masculinity crumbling in an innately patriarchal society, they also follow a familiar disintegration of the notion of selfhood, under assault since the advent of the industrial era, and becoming much more exacerbated since the economic meltdown of 2008.