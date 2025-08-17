Lessons in design from Geoffrey Bawa's Sri Lankan homes
Bawa's playful approach to materials creates a space filled with warmth and character
Colombo is beautiful, like a sane, disciplined version of Thiruvananthapuram or Bengaluru. Heritage structures sit elegantly beside contemporary buildings in peaceful self-assured coexistence. The traffic is polite; cars keep a safe quarantine line of distance from one another. It is tropical and familiar yet its non-chaos is strangely foreign. It could be India but the city is so orderly and courteous that it doesn’t feel like our country—in a bad, good and sad way.
For years I’d wanted to visit Number 11, architect Geoffrey Bawa’s home in the Sri Lankan capital, and Lunuganga, his estate in Bentota. Very recently, I made the pilgrimage.