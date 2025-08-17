Lessons in design from Geoffrey Bawa's Sri Lankan homes

I imagined how the very tall architect must have moved around this space, how its scale must have seemed like a cocoon, a womb-ish sanctuary in the centre of his city. Instead of a palace that soared upwards, Bawa’s home wrapped itself around him. Its physical features all appeared to have the same intention: to capture and move light appropriately through the cavernous home. Its poetry was personal, a feeling that if you accumulate objects you love, they will sing together like a well-practiced choir, even if some of it is plastic and some of it is stone. Mix it up, don’t stay just with wood or just with stone or any other preciousness, let the limitations of the materials, craftsmanship and resources be your guide to simpler, more tactile solutions. Have a bit of fun, Bawa seems to say.