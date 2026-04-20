Lounge Loves: Ghee Mysore Pak, new age henna designs and more

A Clean Break Of late, I’ve been noticing how cafes and fine-dining restaurants have started keeping toilet seat sanitiser sprays in their washrooms, and I’m all for it. It brings to mind this bit by standup comedian Gurleen Pannu on public toilets: how women rarely actually sit on those toilet seats, only bending a little, straddling the fear of infections and the very real risk of legs giving way mid-squat. Pannu reckons the women’s restroom icon isn’t representative of her wearing a skirt; it’s indicative of how her arms are braced against walls, trying to stay up. That trembling, unsupported balancing act is far too relatable. As a germophobe, I’ve always carried a mini sanitiser spray in my bag. I can still count on one hand the places that offer disposable seat covers, but seeing more restaurants waking up to this issue feels like progress.—Shephali Bhatt

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Plenty of Ghee and Guilt You know there are days when you have multiple tabs open in your brain and all you can think of is smothering that noise by indulging in something sinful. Like a luscious ice cream or a slice of warm walnut carrot cake. Wishful thinking. Instead, you make do with yet another cup of tea, and a slice of bread smothered with butter. Sometimes, if you are lucky—or call it unlucky—temptation is lurking on the dining table in the form of a box or two of Carrot Mysore Pak and Ghee Mysore Pak from Vaishnavi Sweets & Snacks, which has outlets in Mysuru and Bengaluru. Its melt-in-the-mouth nature means that you don’t have to exert yourself—it just glides down your throat. And before you know, you are reaching out for another piece. With all that ghee cruising through your body, you are ready to face life’s pressing issues. —Nipa Charagi

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Talk to the Henna-laden Hand Mehndi art has always fascinated me. As a child, I recall drawing simple dots and diagonal lines on my hands with the fingertips capped with the green paste. As a teenager, learning how to use the mehndi cone kept me busy during summer holidays. Somewhere along the way, life happened and I lost touch with it. Until a recent party reintroduced me to mehndi art, version 2.0. There are mehndi stencils now? And for design inspiration, you only have to turn to Instagram. The best thing though are the new cones that stain your hands a deep red in under 15 minutes. Call it the revival of an old hobby but I have stocked up on cones, stencils and am in full steam ahead mode to indulge in some henna art.—Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

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Listening In When it comes to books, I am easy. Paperback, hardback, e-book anything goes. Yet somehow the idea of “reading” audiobooks has always felt like cheating to me. But recently, after listening to a podcast about Sue Townsend’s The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 3/4¾ I decided to listen to Nicholas Barnes read it out. I first read the novel, in a well-thumbed paperback, from a library. Two decades later, it feels like rediscovering an old familiar. The jokes still land, Adrian’s droll remarks are for keeps (“There’s only one thing more boring than listening to other people’s dreams, and that’s listening to their problems”). I’ve a feeling I’ll be “rereading” all the audiobooks in the series . —Somak Ghoshal