‘Ghich Pich’ review: A modest, diverting coming-of-age film

It’s rare to see architecturally attuned Hindi films. Basu Chatterjee in the ‘70s had an eye for it. Last year, Atul Sabharwal’s Berlin used Brutalist buildings to suggest forbidding bureaucracy. I wouldn’t go as far as to say architecture informs Ankur Singla’s Ghich Pich, but the film is alive to it. Every now and then, a deliberate framing will dwarf the characters and call attention to the building in the back. It’s a welcome strategy. Why set your film in Chandigarh if you’re not going to use Le Corbusier’s creations?

You can tell Singla grew up in the city. His vision of Chandigarh in 2001 feels unforced but specific, a series of quick, confident sketches rather than a laboured recreation. The central trio, fast friends and classmates in high school, are deftly drawn too. Anurag (Aryan Singh Rana) is a promising student, the one likeliest to make the jump to a metro like Delhi. Gurpreet (Kabir Nanda) is a sad sack who spends all his time thinking of ways to impress classmate Ashima. Gaurav (Shhivam Kakar) mostly gets in trouble at school, content with a future working in his doting father’s eyewear store.

Ghich Pich soon presents a dilemma for each boy involving their fathers (it would pair nicely with Varun Grover's 2023 film, All India Rank, about a student in coaching and his parents back home). Gurpreet, desperate to make an impression on Ashima, wants to cut his hair, something his mild, religious father can't come to terms with. Anurag’s father has no problem saying no, as he alternately berates and exhorts the boy to ‘jump an orbit’, study hard enough that he qualifies for Delhi university (it feels like an unnecessary detail that there’s always an alcohol bottle around during his lectures). Gaurav’s relationship with his dad is a more delicate situation, a glimpse of something the simple-minded kid just can’t process.

‘Ghich pich’ is a colloquial Hindi term which could translate as ‘confused’ or ‘illegible’. But while there might be some ghich pich in the minds of the three boys, the film is clear-cut. Running an almost unheard-of 92 minutes, it moves methodically from one boys’ story to the next. This somewhat episodic approach, paired with colour grading that’s occasionally an approximation of late ‘80s-early ‘90s parallel films, made me think of old shows like Hum Log and Nukkad, which had stories like Gurpreet’s and Anurag’s, if not Gaurav’s.

In his first film as director, Singla seems happy to try and make something uncomplicated and resonant. I think he recognises he isn’t technically proficient yet, and accordingly opts for a linear structure and simple, efficient shot-making and assembly. There’s the occasional flourish—an impromptu dhol session for three that turns into a roadside rave—but nothing that sticks in the mind.

This plain, almost drab, style offers plenty of room for the actors to shine. Of the three boys, I particularly liked Rana’s watchful turn as Anurag, who comes alive with his friends but is walking on eggshells at home. As the fascist father, Satyajit Sharma is almost too harsh for this gentle film; Nishan Cheema’s hurt Sikh patriarch is more its tempo. But the sweetest work comes from the late Nitesh Pandey and Geeta Agrawal Sharma as Gaurav’s parents. You can sense from their scenes together and with their confused son how these two have managed to hold onto a loving relationship despite all the challenges.

Monsoon Wedding (2001), a big influence on the Hindie film till this day, is referenced by Singla. Ghich Pich might aspire to be like Mira Nair’s film (it ends similarly, various conflicts resolved or faced up to before a climatic Punjabi dance number). But this is a much more modest undertaking—and is all the better for it. Ghich Pich makes no great demands on the viewer, and no great claims for itself. Like the gedis the boys love to go out on, it’s unrehearsed, diverting and over before you know it.