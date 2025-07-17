Writer Gideon Haigh on the foremost rivalry in cricket today

These big-game essays show both Haigh’s appetite for the ‘it’ moments, and his full suite of writerly skills. Today, it is de rigueur for critics to use the word ‘cinematic’ while talking about writers who’re brilliant at building dramatic tension with flair and visual details. But Haigh’s technique is more akin to classical theatre than to contemporary filmmaking (he quotes the Nobel-winning playwright and lifelong cricket nut Harold Pinter in a passage about Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara). His essay about the 2001 Kolkata Test, for instance, drips with Shakespearean foreshadowing. In a particularly striking passage, Haigh describes the over-confidence of the Australian team after day three of the five-day game—as is well-known by now, at this point, India was still trailing Australia’s score narrowly, with 4 second-innings wickets already down by the end of day three. While reading this passage (reproduced below), I could clearly visualize Steve Waugh, Michael Slater and Tony Greig in different corners of a large theatre stage, a spotlight shining above whichever head is talking in the moment, revealing just enough visual details to keep you hooked.