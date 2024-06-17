Gigi Ganguly’s notes from a peculiar planet

Gigi Ganguly’s collection of short stories is a smart and empathetic take on technology’s intersection with the natural world

Aditya Mani Jha
First Published05:00 PM IST
Jeff Goldblum in 'The Fly'
Jeff Goldblum in ’The Fly’

The opening story in Gigi Ganguly’s Biopeculiar is titled ‘Head in the Clouds’, with the protagonist being a ‘cloud-herder’ near the end of his life. This is a world where cloud-seeding companies ‘kidnap’ sentient clouds for their own commercial interests. The cloud-herder, therefore, does what the cold hand of capitalism cannot—reach out to the clouds at an empathetic level, gain their trust and look out for their interests, not merely looking at them like perpetual rain-banks.

Also read: 'Crooked Seeds': Karen Jennings' dystopian Cape Town novel examines water crisis

There’s a rather pointed passage about the suffering of the clouds once technology “barges into their lives”. “…everywhere he looked a cloud-seeding company had sprung up in the open country, in between farmlands and mills. They fed clouds all sorts of things to induce rain, treating them most cruelly… A cloud was a gentle being. It did humans a great service (…) But it also needed to rest, to stay idle and wander the skies.”

This passage could describe just about any contemporary encounter between the natural world and technology. Large-scale corporate farms feed animals “all sorts of things” to induce greater milk or poultry production, for example, “treating them most cruelly”.

In every story in Biopeculiar, Ganguly creates hyper-specific modern-day fantasies that are also, somehow, broad enough to incorporate familiar, age-old intersections between humans and the natural world. ‘A Year (Not Quite) Alone in an Alien Wilderness’ is reminiscent of the Isaac Asimov novel Foundation’s Edge (1982), since both stories involve a ‘hive-brain planet’, where every living creature is part of a larger group consciousness, with Ganguly using the concept beautifully.

'Biopeculiar: Stories of an Uncertain World', by Gigi Ganguly, Westland, 399, 196 pages

In ‘Call for Kelp’, a scientist named Dr Fwish has been hired to save as many otters as she can in a nuclear-testing zone, a “last-ditch face-saving exercise” because the public cares more for otters than other creatures. “Thank God they’re cute,” thinks Dr Fwish at one point. Thousands of other animals will likely perish in the impending nuclear test, as Dr Fwish knows. But she is grateful that she has been allowed to save the 200-odd otters that have drawn the most sympathy from the public. Even when we are trying to be conservationists, Ganguly seems to suggest, human beings cannot stop doing things for the wrong reasons. And yet, within us lies a tremendous capacity for compassion and empathy; this duality is one of the cornerstones of not just this story but Biopeculiar as a whole.

There are other amusing experiments throughout the book. The genre-bending ‘Cocoon’ is essentially Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri (1970) meets David Cronenberg’s The Fly (1986). A group of Bengali young men goofing around in a Santhal-dominated forest in the Jangalmahal region, end up having a close encounter that isn’t strictly human. ‘Losing’ has an even more delicious premise: a singer renowned for her rain-summoning rendition of Raag Malhaar decides to retire, sending panic waves through the meteorology department.

My favorite story from the collection, however, is the novella-length ‘Corvid Inspector’, a funny-sad detective story of sorts. Bram, the titular ‘Corvid Inspector’ is, as the name suggests, an anthropomorphic raven who has been tasked with solving the murder of a crow. Like a good Coen Brothers plot, ‘Corvid Inspector’ dishes out both violence and humour in equal measure. This is also one of the more dialogue-heavy stories in the book and Ganguly acquits herself rather well in this aspect.

The name of the story, ‘Corvid Inspector’ is a play on the abbreviation ‘C.I.’ which typically stands for ‘Chief Inspector’ in British nomenclature for the police force. Etymology and the writerly notion of characters telegraphing the substance of their selves via distinctive names—this idea has always been important to genres like fantasy, science fiction and children’s literature. ‘Corvid’, of course, refers to creatures from the crow family.

Etymological puzzle-boxes like these enhance the fun and foreboding one associates with cerebral literature. Which brings us to the name ‘bio-peculiar’—a particularly apt one, given the etymology. The word ‘peculiar’ is derived from the Latin word peculiaris, itself derived from peculium meaning ‘private property’ or ‘cattle’. The ‘pecu’ prefix refers to cattle, which took the role of the most common currency in ancient times. Hence the word ‘pecuniary’, for example, which means ‘pertaining to money’. The idea of animals being property is the antithesis of Ganguly’s stories. To the people in her stories, what’s peculiar is the notion that we can ‘own’ animals and birds, or clouds, for that matter. Given its provenance, ‘biopeculiar’ does seem like a fitting name for this impressive collection of stories.

Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based journalist.

Also read: Pride Month: Inside a centre set up for the queer-trans community’s wellness

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeLoungeart and cultureGigi Ganguly’s notes from a peculiar planet

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Lounge

    More From Popular in Lounge
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue